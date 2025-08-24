All Movies and TV Shows Hitting HBO Max This Week (August 25th)

As the month of August winds down, and fall starts to pick up, HBO Max has a fairly light week of new movie and TV additions in store. Don’t worry, there are a couple of major titles hitting the service this week, but the overall quantity of additions is good bit lower than many other weeks.
While the week technically doesn’t start until Monday, we’re going to cheat a little bit to include what hit HBO Max this weekend. Saturday saw the service add the entire fourth season of Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, as well as the fourth season of The Cleaning Lady.
Later in the week, HBO Max will continue the second season of James Gunn’s DCU series Peacemaker. The new installment of Peacemaker kicked off this past Thursday and the rollout is set to continue at the pace of one episode per week.
You can check out all of this week’s HBO Max additions below.
Saturday, August 23rd
Abbott Elementary, Season 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
Sunday, August 24th
Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Thursday, August 28th
Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
Peacemaker, Season 2 – New Episode
Friday, August 29th
Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)
Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Sunday, August 31st
Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
What’s Coming to HBO Max in September?
The final week of August isn’t necessarily a big one for HBO Max, but it is something of a runway for the week that will follow it. The start of a new month almost always brings a ton of movie and TV titles to the HBO Max lineup, and September is no exception.
The service recently released its complete list of September additions and the first day of the month is once again loaded with new arrivals. You can check out all of HBO Max’s September 1st additions below.
A Life of Her Own
Almost Christmas
Barney’s World, Season 1D
Caged (1950)
Charley Chase Silent Shorts
Children Who Chase Lost Voices
December 7th (1943)
Dog Day Afternoon
Emmanuelle (2024)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Fireworks (2017)
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Gasoline Alley (1951)
Ghost Cat Anzu
Goodfellas
Helen of Troy (1956)
Jonah Hex
Keeper of the Flame (1942)
Kismet (1944)
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
Love & Pop
Man From The Black Hills
Mary of Scotland
Misery
Montana Incident
Mr. District Attorney
Murder Is My Beat
Mystery Street
Night Nurse
No End in Sight
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
On Dangerous Ground (1951)
Our Miss Brooks
Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
Pirate Radio
Presenting Princess Shaw
Prometheus
Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)
Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
Safe Haven
Scene of the Crime
Se7en
Selena (1997)
Shadow of a Woman
Splinter (2008)
Stranger on Horseback
Summer Storm (1944)
Susan and God
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
The Charge at Feather River
The Command (1954)
The Fallen Sparrow
The Fate of the Furious
The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
The Sea of Grass
The Secret Garden (1949)
The Sitter (2011)
The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
The Woman in White (1948)
The Woman on the Beach
Thirteen Women
Veronica Mars (2014)
Vigil in the Night
When Ladies Meet (1941)
Without Love
Young Bess
Your Name
Click here for the complete HBO Max September streaming calendar.