All Movies and TV Shows Hitting HBO Max This Week (August 25th)

As the month of August winds down, and fall starts to pick up, HBO Max has a fairly light week of new movie and TV additions in store. Don’t worry, there are a couple of major titles hitting the service this week, but the overall quantity of additions is good bit lower than many other weeks.

While the week technically doesn’t start until Monday, we’re going to cheat a little bit to include what hit HBO Max this weekend. Saturday saw the service add the entire fourth season of Emmy-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, as well as the fourth season of The Cleaning Lady.

Later in the week, HBO Max will continue the second season of James Gunn’s DCU series Peacemaker. The new installment of Peacemaker kicked off this past Thursday and the rollout is set to continue at the pace of one episode per week.

You can check out all of this week’s HBO Max additions below.

Saturday, August 23rd

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

Sunday, August 24th

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Thursday, August 28th

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

Peacemaker, Season 2 – New Episode

Friday, August 29th

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Sunday, August 31st

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

What’s Coming to HBO Max in September?

The final week of August isn’t necessarily a big one for HBO Max, but it is something of a runway for the week that will follow it. The start of a new month almost always brings a ton of movie and TV titles to the HBO Max lineup, and September is no exception.

The service recently released its complete list of September additions and the first day of the month is once again loaded with new arrivals. You can check out all of HBO Max’s September 1st additions below.

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney’s World, Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus

Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

Click here for the complete HBO Max September streaming calendar.