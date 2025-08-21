Peacemaker Season 2: When Do New Episodes Release & How to Watch Them

John Cena’s Peacemaker was one of the breakout stars of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, so there was a certain amount of goodwill (if not skepticism) when Cena’s Peacemaker spinoff series was announced. But despite all odds, Peacemaker went beyond the boundaries of being a typical spinoff or tie-in show: it was an expansive lane for Gunn’s version of the DC Extended Universe of the 2010s, carrying the larger developments of The Suicide Squad forward, added wild new elements to the franchise mythos (like the body-snatching “butterfly” aliens) while also carving out its place as a worthy long-form story about Christopher Smith/Peacemaker’s personal evolution.

It’s been a lengthy three-year wait, but Peacemaker Season 2 is finally set to premiere. Like the previous season, this new chapter will be a pivotal bridge piece – literally. Thanks to some interdimensional portal, it will continue the storylines started in Gunn’s Superman (2025), while also wrapping up the final epilogue of the previous DCEU era.

For any fan of the new DCU (or even the old DCEU), Peacemaker Season 2 is must-see content, and the first review scores indicate that it’s going to be quite a fun ride. Here’s where and how you can jump in.

Where Can I Watch Peacemaker Season 2?

HBO Max / DC STudios

You can only stream Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max. Unlike, say, House of the Dragon or The Penguin, Peacemaker will NOT also air on the main HBO cable channel; it can only be accessed through the streaming app.

When Do Peacemaker Season 2 New Episodes Come Out?

Peacemaker Season 2 will release its premiere episode on Thursday, August 21st, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Subsequent Season 2 episodes will be released every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

You can check out the full schedule of Peacemaker Season 2 episodes below:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21st

Episode 2 – Aug. 28th

Episode 3 – Sept. 4th

Episode 4 – Sept. 11th

Episode 5 – Sept. 18th

Episode 6 – Sept. 25th

Episode 7 – Oct. 2nd

Episode 8 – Oct. 9th

Peacemaker Season 2 Story & Cast

HBO Max / DC STudios

The story of Peacemaker Season 2 picks up with the aftermath of the battle with Project Butterfly. Peacemaker and his “11th Street Kids” gang are all feeling the sting of their “victory” in Season 1. Peacemaker begins messing with the room of interdimensional portals his father, Auggie/White Dragon, left behind, only to stumble into an alternate universe where his life is that of a revered hero, instead of the despised government lackey he is in his own reality. That “grass is greener” experience begins to eat away at Peacemaker, and he embarks on a wild scheme to see if he can’t take that idealized life for himself. But is the fantasy of another life not lived ever as satisfying as it seems?

James Gunn has already confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 will address story threads from his Superman movie and continue to push the mythos of the DCU forward. That said, there are still some major canon issues that need to be addressed, as the show hopefully puts the legacy of the DCEU to rest and embraces the new future of the DCU.

“I will say that Peacemaker Season 2 really is the Christopher Smith season,” Gunn explained to Interview. “It’s about the character of Christopher Smith. It is much more about him than it is about a superhero named Peacemaker. That’s just the costume he sometimes wears. It’s about him discovering this other world, which is sort of an Xerox of his world with minor differences. And those minor differences seem to be that everything is better for Peacemaker. And his life over there, his doppelganger of Peacemaker, is everything that he kind of wishes his own life was. That’s the kind of high concept we start with.”

Peacemaker season 2 brings back series regulars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Steve Agee as ARGUS’s “11th Street Kids,” with Robert Patrick returning as Auggie. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows. The entire cast will be taking part in a brand new opening dance number for the series. Don’t miss it.

You can stream Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max.