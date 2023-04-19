HBO Releases Spy/Master Series Trailer

Spy/Master just got a brand new trailer for HBO and Max. The series has been hyped as one of the streamer's popular international offerings. Just recently, Spy/Master made it's world premier at the Berlin Film Festival. Back in February, at the Berlinale Series, viewers were treated to the top-notch espionage drama series. Alex Secăreanu stars in Spy/Master and the result is a mystery thriller that will keep you guessing for the summer. Two episodes premiere on Friday May 19. Then, you can catch one new episode from the six episode order until the season finale on June 16. If you're interested to see what's on tap, check out the trailer down below!

Here's what the streamer had to say about the upcoming series: "SPY/MASTER is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu, played by Secăreanu ("God's Own Country," "Ammonite," "Happy Valley"), the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. However, Godeanu is also a secret agent for the KGB and must escape Romania and Ceaușescu before his cover is blown."

"With only one shot at staying alive, he uses a diplomatic trip to Germany as a springboard to the United States. Helped by an undercover Stasi agent and former flame played by Svenja Jung ("Deutschland89"), and an up-and-coming CIA agent played by Parker Sawyers ("Southside with You"), Godeanu must elude the KGB and his own country's spooks, fully aware that his defection is putting his family back home in mortal danger."

What Does The Future Look Like for Max?

"From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice," JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery said a few weeks ago. "This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody."

"The Max service is a wide-ranging mosaic of content that will be unmatched in the breadth, reach, and excellence of its offerings," added Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content. "We are unique because we have the best-in-all-categories across the board by any measure – be they ratings, awards, fandom. We know we can satisfy any craving because we have the brands that people love. At Max, they will find what they want, when they want it."

Will you be checking out that new series? Let us know in the comments down below!