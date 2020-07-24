Helstrom: Here's Why the Hulu Series Doesn't Include Marvel Branding

✖

By now, fans have gotten a look at the logo for Helstrom and a fancy motion poster. Fans have even gotten a full trailer for the upcoming Hulu series and still, Marvel branding is missing completely marketing. As you might expect, that's something entirely by design. Though originally announced alongside Marvel's Ghost Rider as Marvel's Helstrom, ComicBook.com has learned the "Marvel's" part of the title has, in fact, been dropped from the series. Furthermore, the Disney wants to distance the Marvel brand from the series due to the horror-based content within the series.

It should be noted the branding decision isn't one related to the quality of content, but rather the content itself — some of which may be disturbing to viewers that stumble upon the show while looking for something in the tone of what Marvel Studios releases for theaters.

Featuring Daimon (Tom Austen) and Satana "Ana" Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the series deals with the occult, demonic possession, and more, a recipe that leads to the first hard-R property featuring Marvel characters since Deadpool.

As evidenced by the trailer released as part of the Comic-Con@Home festivities, the show's terrifying themes are on full display. When we spoke to Helstrom star earlier this week, she teased the show's dark tone and what sets it apart from the rest of the properties Marvel has put out.

"It's a different kind of story, a different kind of fear, a different kind of playing out of similar elements. But, you know, I spend a lot of time climbing on walls and flying. So there's still a lot of the same, the same sort of elements are used in this story," Marvel said.

She added, "It's just to a different kind of purpose. So I think people will find satisfaction with some of the familiar of what they really love in this world. And then they'll be encouraged to open new doors and to whole different wings of this giant building of Marvel that they've never been in before, which I think is going to be really fun because I think that the Marvel world it's so huge, but it's been sort of kept in one centralized zone. And now we're saying, "Come over here with us to this whole new section," and I think it'll be a great pleasure for people to do that."

Helstrom hits Hulu on October 16th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.