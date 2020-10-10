Helstrom: Hulu Releases First 10 Minutes of Series

A week ahead of release, the cast and crew of Helstrom hit up MetaVerse to unveil the first 10 minutes of the show's premiere episode. In it, you can see the spooky nature of the series from the get-go as a brutal murder happens at the asylum where Victoria Helstrom (Elizabeth Marvel) is being held. This leads straight into the introduction of Daimon and Gabriella as they work a potential possession case nearby. You can see the clip in its entirety at the beginning of MetaVerse panel above.

As apparent in the teaser, Helstrom is very much rooted in horror and, at one point, was set to launch Marvel Television's "Adventure into Fear." The plans were uprooted when Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios assumed control of Marvel Television, a move that eventually ousted Jeph Loeb.

Prior to his departure, Loeb championed this horror sub-section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was also set to include a Ghost Rider series starring Gabriel Luna and a rumored Glyph series.

"Something that really interested us and interested them, and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it," Loeb said at the time. "Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear."

Helstrom hits Hulu on October 16th.

