His Dark Materials Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by HBO

The second season of His Dark Materials is finally on the horizon. Fans have known that this fall would bring the new installment of the popular series, but HBO has finally announced an official return date for the title. On Monday, HBO announced that Season 2 of His Dark Materials is officially set to debut on Monday, November 16th at 9 pm ET. The premiere, as well as the rest of the season, will air simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max.

The second season kicks off as Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) opens a bridge to a brand new world. Lyra (Dafne Keen) makes her way into the terrifying but intriguing new realm, where she meets a boy named Will (Amir Wilson), whose destiny is inexplicably tied to hers.

Take a look at HBO's synopsis for Season 2 of His Dark Materials below.

"Season two of HIS DARK MATERIALS begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary."

The main cast of His Dark Materials Season 2 consists of Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Newcomers include Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.

Season 2 of His Dark Materials will consist of just seven episodes, thought it was originally supposed to be eight episodes in length. A one-off episode that featured McAvoy's Lord Asriel in a standalone story had to be cut from the season, due to filming restrictions related to COVID-19.

“It was separate from the other seven episodes because it was a standalone episode which Jack had written with the blessing and input of Philip Pullman, which looked at what Lord Asriel had been doing between going through the anomaly at the end of season one and when we see Lord Asriel at the beginning of book three The Amber Spyglass,” said executive producer Jane Tranter.

His Dark Materials Season 2 arrives on HBO on November 16th.