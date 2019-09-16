Hot Topic Launches a Supernatural Day End of the Road Fashion Collection

Today, September 13th, is officially known as Supernatural Day in honor of the first Supernatural episode airdate in 2005. The 2019 installment is especially important because Sam and Dean Winchester will embark on their 15th and final season starting on October 10th. As is their custom, Hot Topic is commemorating the event with a Supernatural fashion collection that’s topped off with the official Supernatural Day 2019 t-shirt.

This year’s design features a “Possessed and Obsessed” magazine cover-style print on the front and “End of the Road tour” print on the back. You can order one right here for $22.90 – $24.90 while supplies last. Keep in mind that Hot Topic is donating 100% of the shirt proceeds to the non-profit Random Acts until the end of the day today. The charity aims to provide relief for Hurricane Dorian survivors as well as funding random acts of kindness for those in need. The charity was specifically chosen by Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of Hot Topic’s 2019 Supernatural fashion collection includes a hoodie, a Dean Winchester style black denim jacket, a Castiel cargo jacket, a Winchester brothers twist front t-shirt, and a strappy devil’s trap t-shirt. You can shop the entire collection right here (standard and plus sizes are currently available for many of the items). The entire collection is also 20% off today, so take advantage of the deal while you can.

On a related note, Supernatural is getting an official cookbook entitled Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road. The book is slated for release on November 5th, and pre-orders are live on Amazon now for only $20.99 (30% off).

The book from Juline Tremaine and Jessica Torres covers the Winchester brother’s favorite dishes from small town diners across America. The official description reads:

“Filled with delicious recipes inspired by the hit television series, this cookbook allows fans to experience the world of Supernatural like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef, beginner cook, or diner food enthusiast like the Winchester Brothers, Supernatural: The Official Cookbook brings a variety both savory and sweet recipes from the show to life. When they aren’t keeping humanity safe from all kinds of otherworldly threats, Dean and Sam often take time to eat and devise their next steps for hunting monsters at a small-town diner. This complete culinary guide features some of the brothers’ favorite dishes, such as Dean’s breakfast Pigs ‘N A Poke, cheeseburger and fries, angel food cake, Sam’s salads—and, of course, pie!

Featuring other recipes inspired by characters and locations and complete with illustrations, recipe modifications, and mouthwatering full-color photos, this cookbook will inspire you to not wait for your next road trip and prepare your own delicious feast.”

Needless to say, if you’re planning a Supernatural finale party, this cookbook is a must have. Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.