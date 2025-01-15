How Daredevil: Born Again Will Fix the Netflix Show’s Biggest Problem

The original three seasons of Marvel’s Daredevil are some of the most acclaimed pieces of superhero television in history. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve been entirely exempt from criticism over the years. Daredevil’s second season, in particular, has inspired some divisive responses thanks to how many characters it juggled, not to mention devoting so much of the plot to setting up The Defenders crossover. This means Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again has plenty of room to improve on the past and deliver material that can respond to fan feedback rather than just rehash what everyone’s seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Already, it looks like this newest incarnation of Hornhead on the small screen will be improving on one fatal Daredevil flaw introduced at the tail end of the show’s first season. After Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall) was killed by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in that season’s home stretch, a new Urich will finally be introduced into Matt’s life with Daredevil: Born Again.

Ben Urich’s Importance to Daredevil

Ben Urich first showed up in the comics in Daredevil #153 in July 1978. Introduced as a Daily Bugle journalist trying to gain clues about Wilson Fisk’s shady activities, he subsequently became an important figure for many street-level New York heroes beyond just Daredevil. Key comic book storylines involving The Punisher or Spider-Man would often involve Ben Urich in some capacity. If anyone in the Big Apple was going to be challenging the rich and powerful for their corruption, it’d be the normal human being Ben Urich.

Urich has become so pivotal to Daredevil’s lore that he showed up as a prominent character in the 2003 Daredevil movie, with no less than Joe Pantoliano taking on the role. He’d later show up as one of the principal figures of Daredevil’s first season, though he would end up perishing at Fisk’s hands. It was understandable to really hammer home Fisk’s depravity by having him kill one of the few unquestionably “good” figures in the show. However, it’s left a gaping hole in the MCU since then. Urich’s been dearly missed in the last decade, especially as more and more of the New York superheroes he interacts with have come to live-action.

Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/The Punisher or Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man would’ve been great scene partners for this incarnation of Urich. Not to mention, since Disney now can use some Marvel properties Sony has the film rights to, Urich could have finally worked at The Daily Bugle in live-action for the first time! Alas, his passing made all of that impossible. However, a glimmer of hope has now appeared in the form of a new Daredevil: Born Again cast member character named BB Urich (Genneya Walton).

When Walton was cast in the show, all that was revealed about her cryptic new player was that they were a journalist intertwined with somebody from the original three seasons of the Netflix program. It doesn’t take a genius to see, with that last name and occupation, that Walton must be playing a descendent of the original Ben Urich and has taken up his old profession.

BB Walton Can Play An Important MCU Role Going Forward

In the comics, Ben Urich is an important street-level aid to all kinds of superheroes, including Daredevil. He offers a grounded, deeply human perspective on matters even when things get super grandiose. While the passing of Ben Urich in live-action means he couldn’t fulfill that role long-term, BB Urich certainly can do so. Not only that, but her younger age could give her an interesting dynamic with many superheroes in New York or adjacent areas. Peter Parker and Kamala Khan, especially, could have a fascinating rapport with this journalist from their generation.

Plus, BB Urich ensures that Ben Urich’s legacy lives on in some fashion. Given all the various storylines subsequent Daredevil seasons and Marvel/Netflix shows were juggling, it was easy to forget about this ordinary man who dared to defy Fisk. If BB Urich really is someone carrying his torch into Born Again, though, then finally Ben Urich will get the roses he deserves. Not only that, but his important long-term role in the comics could finally be transferred to live-action through BB Urich’s exploits.

Granted, so much of BB Urich in Born Again is still nestled in secrecy, so who knows how the character will exactly shake out when the series premieres. Perhaps she’s a more cynical person who has to be inspired to embrace Ben’s sense of morality. Whatever they end up doing with BB Urich, this character could finally rectify Daredevil’s decision to kill off Ben Urich far too early in the game. It took ten years after Urich’s demise to address that issue, but better later than never!

Daredevil’s first three seasons are on Disney+, and Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4th.