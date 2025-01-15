Did your radar sense pick up these Easter eggs in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer? New footage from Marvel Studios’ Daredevil series revival on Disney+ offers a bloody, bone-breaking look at the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which reunites nemeses Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) following their respective returns in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. The series is set after the events of 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and 2024’s Echo, and includes some references to the wider MCU you may have missed.

The most obvious is the Times Square billboard for Broadway’s Captain America-inspired Rogers: The Musical, which first appeared in Hawkeye before being spotted in everything from Spider-Man: No Way Home to 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and She-Hulk. Less obvious is an advertisement for Pingo Doce, the green guarana soda that played a small role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and which has since shown up in 2015’s Ant-Man and 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking of Ant-Man, New York is ringing in 2026 with the Time Square New Year’s Eve celebrations sponsored by the Pym van Dyne Foundation. 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed that Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) took back Pym Technologies and turned it into the Pym van Dyne Foundation, which uses her father’s work — the size-shifting Pym Particles created by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) — to save the world with humanitarian efforts focused on reforestation, affordable housing, and food production.

Later in the trailer, a shot of Matt’s collection of masks shows the yellow Daredevil cowl he donned for the first time in She-Hulk, which was specially designed by Los Angeles-based fashion designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews). That “ketchup and mustard”-colored suit was based on Daredevil co-creator Bill Everett’s original costume design used by the Man Without Fear before he adopted his all-red suit in 1965’s Daredevil #7.

Presiding over the New Year festivities: Mayor-elect Wilson Fisk, the formerly incarcerated Kingpin of Crime. Born Again takes its name from the five-issue comic book storyline by legendary Daredevil writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli, which saw Kingpin learn Daredevil’s secret identity — information he then used to systematically destroy Matt Murdock’s life. The series also draws on elements of recent Daredevil comic book runs by writers Charles Soule and Chip Zdarsky, namely “Mayor Fisk” (2017’s Daredevil #595-600) and “Devil’s Reign” (2022’s Devil’s Reign #1-6).

The trailer’s New Year’s Eve scene recreates pages from Daredevil #595, which see Matt ask Foggy Nelson: “How the hell did the Kingpin become the Mayor of New York City?” To learn the answer to that question, and to find out what happened next, read ComicBook’s Daredevil: Devil’s Reign explainer.

In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.



Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again — also starring Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, leading a cast that includes Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Ayelet Zurer — is streaming March 4 on Disney+.