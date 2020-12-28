How Many More Seasons of The Mandalorian? Pedro Pascal Says Quality Over Quantity

✖

How many more seasons of The Mandalorian? According to leading man Pedro Pascal, the question is about maintaining the "incredible standard" of the blockbuster Star Wars series. The first season of the Jon Favreau-created Mandalorian received a total of 15 Emmy Award nominations across 12 categories and took home seven, including the award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and unseated Netflix's Stranger Things as the most in-demand digital series in its first week of release in November 2019. After an acclaimed season 2, which aired the highest-rated episode yet of The Mandalorian, how much Mando is still to come?

"No idea, I have no idea," Pascal told Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new movie Wonder Woman 1984. "Because I think that quality is always gonna override quantity. So as long as it's staying at this incredible standard to which it is at, it's more a matter of that than anything else."

The success of its first live-action Star Wars series spurred Disney-Lucasfilm to greenlight multiple Mandalorian spin-offs, including the Dave Filoni-scripted Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett about the feared bounty hunter. Along with Rangers of the New Republic, the shows set in the timeline of The Mandalorian will crossover and culminate in a "climactic story event."

And Pascal, who will once again don the beskar armor in a third season of The Mandalorian that goes into production after Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett spin-off, might even one day bring the beloved bounty hunter to the big screen.

"The line is blurring now [between streaming and movie theaters]," Favreau previously told Variety. "Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you're seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well."

Favreau added there's "no rush" to evolve Mandalorian from the small screen to the big screen, adding "we're definitely open to it, and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there's no rulebook now."

"Technology is always offering new opportunities to tell stories in a fresh way," Favreau said of technologies like an LED wall called The Volume and new Stagecraft studios. "It's a very exciting time to be doing this, and I feel very grateful that we're able to be able to work remotely because of the nature of the technology that we're dealing with. So we're continuing to try to move forward and keep the ball rolling, even though it's been a challenging time for everyone."

All episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming only on Disney+.