How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The time has come for gathering with family, eating turkey dinners, and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. But if you’re still trying to figure out which channel to turn to, we’re here to help.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will officially kick off at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, and run until noon. Depending on where you live (and how early you want to get up on Thursday), there will be multiple options for you to check out the parade.

CBS will be airing live coverage of the event beginning at 9 a.m. EST, with a repeat of the coverage beginning at 1 p.m. PST. For those who aren’t by a TV, CBS‘ coverage can also be watched on the network’s website or app.

NBC will also be airing coverage of the event, which will begin at 9 a.m. in each different time zone. As with CBS, NBC‘s coverage will be available via the network’s website and app. A special 360 degree video of the parade will be available on Verizon’s YouTube channel as well.

In addition to beloved favorites, there are several new balloons in the parade this year, and the most talked-about of these additions is of course Goku from the Dragon Ball series. Funimation sponsored the iconic character’s balloon that is as tall as a five story building, and a total of 70 feet in length. Also joining the balloon lineup this year are the four elves from Netflix’s new Christmas movie, The Christmas Chronicles.

20 different artists are performing during the event, including John Legend, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, and more.

