How To Watch The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The music world was rocked earlier this year when longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins unexpectedly died while on tour with the band. To commemorate the prolific musician, the Foo FIghters have teamed up with a slew of guest musicians and also Paramount+ to debut The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Those looking to watch the event can do so in one place, Paramount+, and you can sign up right here via the Paramount+ website. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is happening on Saturday, September 3 staright from Wembley Stadium in London and will feature the biggest names in music joining together in celebration of the life, music and love of one of modern music's most beloved figures.

"Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. "Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount's global scale to mirror Taylor's worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere."

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is set to include performances by Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

The full concert of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be available to watch live and on-demand after it concludes, exclusively across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms. CBS Television Network will broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on Saturday, September 3rd starting at 10 PM.

