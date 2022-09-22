How to Watch Tonight's Epic Law & Order Crossover and Where To Stream

Tonight is the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all make their big season premieres in an epic crossover, and here's how and where to watch. If you happen to be able to watch live, you can catch the entire crossover on NBC, which kicks off at 8 PM EST with Law & Order and then continues with SVU at 9 PM EST and then concludes with Organized Crime at 10 PM EST. You can also watch through the NBC app or the Xfinity App if you have a cable provider, and then you can also watch all three shows on Peacock.

As for what to expect from tonight's crossover, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, SVU executive producer and head writer Julie Martin, and SVU showrunner David Graziano spoke with Today and EW and teased a few details on the episode itself and how it will lead into the rest of the season.

"Unlike most crossovers that we see on network television that are handoffs – one show hands it off to the next show, and then the next show hands it off to the next show – this one is much more integrated, where all the characters are in every hour in an integrated, seamless way," Eid told EW.

"From my understanding, the timeline of the three-hour movie premiere is sort of in its own time and place, and it's not necessarily linked to either our last episode of last season, nor our first episode of this season. So it's kind of an independent entity on its own, and our guys get involved because the case itself involves sex-trafficked girls," Martin told Today.

"I think Rick (Eid, "Law & Order") and Gwen (Sigan, "Chicago P.D.) have done a good job of weaving the three shows. It's pretty tough to do and there's like challenges, and they're just basic morphological challenges, but they did a good job. Our episode two will pick up like roughly six weeks after the events of the crossover," Graziano told Today.

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all return tonight on NBC.

Are you excited for the crossover? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!