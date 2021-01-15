How WandaVision Sets Up the Avengers' Marriage

✖

WandaVision managed to set up the Avengers’ marriage in the early going. During the first episode, Wanda and Vision are trying to adjust to life in their new home of Westview. Vision works in an office running numbers for some sort of murky task and his wife is a homemaker. During the episode, it becomes clear that people are suspicious of the pair because of their strange idiosyncrasies. After a wild ride of a dinner party, they both plop down on the couch to discuss the day’s events. When the topic of where their wedding rings are comes up, Vision asks his wife to whip up a pair with her magic.

They both say their vows and the “I Do’s” are uttered for the first time on screen. It’s a tender moment, and the studio audience really helps sell the loving note with their reaction. However, it’s clear after seeing the end credits that the rings will play a big role in the show going forward. Sadly, that would also seem to indicate that the lighthearted sitcom shenanigans from the first two episodes won’t be around forever. Paul Bettany actually said as much in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

Do you think that Wanda and Vision will make it out in one piece? Let us know down in the comments!