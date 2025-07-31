Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Has Been Confirmed

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has officially been confirmed by the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. Experts determined that the entertainer suffered from acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack. Reporters at Page Six obtained documents on Hogan’s death, which showed that he had a history of atrial fibrillation (aFib), as well as leukemia CLL — a form of cancer that effects white blood cells. All of this together added up to Hogan’s abrupt passing at his home in Clearwater, Florida on July 24th. It was not public knowledge that Hogan had battled cancer, and his cardiac issues were not widely reported on before either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hogan went into cardiac arrest at his home last week, and witnesses reported seeing a flood of first responders rushing to the scene. He was treated on site for a time before he was carried out on a stretcher and taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 71 year old wrestler had a history of health issues that included past steroid abuse and chronic back pain, but little was known to the public about these more recent struggles.

Image courtesy of VH1

The news is not much of surprise, as there was no indication of foul play or drama in Hogan’s death. still, news like this can help bring closure for everyone, including fans. Hogan’s remains have reportedly been cremated, the medical examiner’s office said, but it’s not clear when he will be formally laid to rest, or there will be a formal service for him. Hogan’s health has been a matter of speculation in recent months, including a persistent social media rumor that he was in a coma. Hogan’s wife, fitness trainer Sky Daily, denied this story earlier this month.

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumors are true,” she wrote online at the time. She did disclose that he had undergone heart surgery, and that his recovery might be long, but she expected him to make a full recovery. Hogan’s manager even chimed in, saying that he had gone out to do karaoke with Hogan last week.

Now, Hogan’s family is grieving along with fans and colleagues. His son Nick Hogan was present for a televised memorial at WWE’s Monday Night Raw, and he posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, as did his sister Brooke, his mother Linda, and Daily herself. All of them set aside family drama to acknowledge their grief.