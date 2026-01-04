Hulu Now Exclusively Streaming One of the Best Sci-Fi Shows of All Time

One of the best sci-fi shows of all time is now exclusive to Hulu. The way streaming services are set up is that television shows and movies are almost constantly moving around to different services, and it is hard to keep track of what shows and films are airing where. For the last few months, sci-fi fans got lucky because one of the best sci-fi shows in history was on two different streaming services, giving more fans a chance to revisit it or for younger fans to watch it all the way through for the first time. As of the start of January 2026, that changed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When 2026 rolled around, the classic sci-fi television series Lost left Netflix after having been its home for a few months. However, the good news is that Netflix was never Lost’s only home on streaming, and it has always been on Hulu, which has remained the home to some of the best TV shows of all time. Now, Hulu is the only place fans can watch Lost.

Hulu has more television shows than many streaming services because it started as an aggregator for network television, licensing recent episodes from many of the major networks, including ABC, NBC, and Fox. These rights deals mean that Hulu has remained a strong home for countless TV shows, and Lost is among those.

Why Lost Is Still Worth Watching in 2026

Image Courtesy of ABC

Lost was, for most of its run, one of the most-discussed and watched television shows. The mysteries were deep and often confusing, and the twists and turns shocked viewers and kept them engrossed, watching from week to week to see what happened. The best part of watching Lost was talking to people about it in between episodes and theorizing about what things meant and what could happen next. However, even without the open discussion between new episodes, it is still well worth watching.

The best thing about watching Lost now, either binge-watching seasons or methodically working your way through the series, is that the Lost ending might not be quite as polarizing as it was for viewers when it initially aired. The biggest complaint about the ending was that it was a letdown, but this also came after watching six seasons and 121 episodes. However, when watched in a shorter time, and not over six years, it is easy to see how great this ending tied into what came before.

In fact, the final scene of Jack on the island from the last episode masterfully ties back into the first time Jack is introduced in the first episode. Yes, there are some mysteries from the series that were never answered, but this wasn’t about answering every single mystery of the island. It was about the journey of the characters, and that was done perfectly. The ending was what many people predicted from the first season, and seeing it weave its way there is still a treat, 15 years after Lost signed off for its final episode.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!