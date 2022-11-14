Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month

The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.

ABC – November 23rd at 9 p.m. ET

FX – November 24th at 9 p.m. ET

Freeform – November 25th at 9 p.m. ET

Hulu – Available from November 23rd until December 7th

More are joining the Rebellion.

In the weeks since the series has debuted on Disney+, Andor has been earning tremendous praise for its complex and thrilling storyline and the ways in which it uses grounded characters to explore real-world themes. However, as it isn't the first live-action Star Wars series like The Mandalorian nor does it feature characters with decades of devoted fans like Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett or Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor hasn't quite dominated the pop-culture conversation like those other series. By airing these first two episodes on other networks, Disney is likely hoping to capture the attention of a wider spectrum of audiences than those who are already subscribed to Disney+.

Hopefully with the broadcast of these first two episodes on these networks, the excitement surrounding the series can continue and inspire more viewers to rally around the project, extending the overall interest from audiences, as we have a long wait ahead of us before Season 2 of Andor will be unveiled. While another season is confirmed to consist of another 12 episodes, production is only just getting started this month and likely won't be premiering on Disney+ until 2024.

With a debut season under their belts, the cast and crew of the series will likely be able to jump back into production on a new season with more ease, though with the new season set to deliver four three-episode arcs, each chronicling a different year in Cassian Andor's life leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, production could be a more sprawling effort than what we witnessed in this first season.

Check out Star Wars: Andor on ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu later this month.

