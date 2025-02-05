Bruce Campbell TV Series Cancelled Despite 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Peacock has pulled the plug on Hysteria!, the supernatural thriller series starring Bruce Campbell, as reported by Variety. The streaming service’s decision comes roughly three and a half months after the show premiered its first (and now only) season on October 18, 2024. Despite earning an impressive 91% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series reportedly failed to generate the same buzz as other recent Peacock offerings like The Day of the Jackal and Apples Never Fall. Still, the cancellation is particularly disappointing for horror fans, as the show offered a unique perspective on one of America’s most fascinating moral panics through the lens of small-town paranoia and heavy metal culture.

Hysteria! was set against the backdrop of the “Satanic Panic,” a period of mass hysteria that gripped the United States throughout the 1980s. During this time, widespread fears about satanic ritual abuse led to numerous false accusations, moral crusades against heavy metal music and role-playing games, and a general atmosphere of suspicion that tore many communities apart. Hysteria! cleverly used this historical context to tell the story of a group of high school metal band outcasts who decide to capitalize on their town’s growing occult fears after a varsity quarterback’s mysterious disappearance. The premise allowed the show to explore both the absurdity and the genuine human toll of moral panics while delivering compelling supernatural thrills.

In addition to Campbell, the series featured a strong ensemble cast, including Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, and Nikki Hahn in regular roles, with Campbell appearing as Chief Dandridge alongside fellow guest stars Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, and others. Written and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane, the show faced early production challenges when filming was interrupted by the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes before eventually completing its eight-episode run. The production team’s commitment to authenticity was evident, from the period-accurate police station sets featuring rotary phones and paper filing systems to the carefully curated soundtrack. Yet, that wasn’t enough to get the audience numbers Peacock expected, despite Campbell’s horror credits.

How Hysteria! Pushed Creative Boundaries Despite Its Short Run

Image courtesy of Peacock

Speaking to ComicBook before the series premiere, Campbell praised the show’s unique approach to horror.

“It’s pretty interesting, psychological horror as well as demonic/satanic horror,” Campbell explained. “If this happened in a big city, no one would care. But this is a small town, these people are not ready for this. And they don’t know where it’s gonna go and the audience will not know where it’s gonna go or how it’s going to end.” The veteran actor particularly praised the writing, noting that the rich character development and environmental storytelling had drawn him to the project.

The series’ ambitions extended beyond its horror elements, with meticulous attention paid to creating an authentic 1980s atmosphere. The production team went to great lengths to secure era-appropriate music, successfully licensing tracks from artists like Mötley Crüe, Black Sabbath, and Def Leppard. In an interesting twist, series creator Kane revealed to ComicBook that KISS declined to license their song “Beth” for the show due to “religious objections,” a particularly ironic development given the band’s theatrical history and their nickname as the “Knights in Satan’s Service.”

Hysteria!‘s cancellation follows a growing trend of streaming services making quick decisions about series renewals, often regardless of critical reception. While Peacock doesn’t publicly release viewership data, the show’s absence from Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming charts during its release window likely influenced the decision. The series joins Teacup, another October 2024 Peacock release, in receiving an early end despite positive reception. This pattern raises questions about the sustainability of niche genre programming in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape, where even well-received shows must generate immediate viewership to justify their continuation instead of getting the opportunity to grow their audience through multiple seasons.

Hysteria! remains available to stream on Peacock.