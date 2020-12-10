I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Show Scores Director

✖

Craig William Macneill, who previously helmed projects like The Boy and Lizzie, as well as having directed episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Castle Rock, and The Twilight Zone, has been tapped to direct the pilot episode of Amazon Studios' I Know What You Did Last Summer, per Variety. The project was officially announced this past October, which will be an adaptation of the popular slasher movie series that kick off back in 1997. Despite this being an exciting development for the show, Amazon has previously developed pilots for projects and opted not to move forward with full seasons, so hopefully the I Know What You Did Last Summer pilot is picked up by the streamer.

The outlet notes that, much like the previous film, the upcoming series will be based on the 1973 novel of the same name from author Lois Duncan. They describe the concept, "The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night."

The original 1997 film, which starred emerging teen stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe, earned sequels in 1998 and in 2006. Rumors about the storyline being rebooted have circled for years, though this take on the material first started gestating last year.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from [writer] Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios said in a statement when the series was announced. “Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film.”

Following in the footsteps of 1996's Scream, the film aided in reviving the teen-centered slasher in the horror genre.

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios added. “Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Stay tuned for details on the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show.

