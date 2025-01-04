I Think Creature Commandos Owes A Lot To Legends Of Tomorrow

“Sometimes we screw things up for the better”. Or at least, that’s what Sara Lance would say. While the CW show Legends of Tomorrow may not have been the most-watched show on the network, it consistently ranked in the upper half in terms of ratings. The series delivered heartfelt moments, time-traveling adventures, wacky characters, and became the first Arrowverse show to emphasize an ensemble cast over a singular protagonist. Now, Creature Commandos seems destined to follow a similar path, with James Gunn and the new DCU team leading the charge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Creature Commandos was announced as one of the flagship projects for Gunn’s DC Universe, I thought the concept of a team of random heroes, villains and monsters embarking on wild adventures felt intriguing and familiar. This is because James Gunn owes a creative debt to Legends of Tomorrow. I believe that both of these shows recognize their true magic lies not just in their premises, but in the dynamic connections between their characters.

The Balance of Action and Comedy In High-Stakes Environments

I think Legends of Tomorrow excelled at leaning into the ridiculousness of its premise, never shying away from giant plush toys coming to life, getting important historical figures into bizarre scenarios, or having an alien falling in love with an Artificial Intelligence. It was a series unafraid to embrace chaos while still delivering meaningful arcs. Now that I am 5 episodes into Creature Commandos, I realized they took a very similar approach. The material personifies humor, fast-paced banter, and hectic action sequences that mirror the spirit of Legends. While these shows are different in their own regard, I believe both deliver a unique blend of comedy and action to keep audiences entertained, while still maintaining a serious tone.

These Shows Remind Us That Being an Outcast Is Not All Bad

I think one of Legends of Tomorrow’s greatest strengths was its embrace of misfit characters. From former assassins like Sara Lance to tech genius Ray Palmer and rogues like Mick Rory and Leonard Snart, the team was a collection of oddballs who found purpose in their collective dysfunction. Creature Commandos mirrors this blueprint, assembling a team of literal monsters, each burdened by their own baggage. The Bride, Nina Mazursky, G.I. Robot, Frankenstein, Weasel, Dr. Phosphorus, and Rick Flag Sr. embody the archetype of outcasts uniting for a larger cause. With new additions set to be included in Season 2, it’s safe to say this unique team can only get bigger.

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

While Constantine’s sharp wit and morally gray decisions mirror his chaotic world of magic, Rick Flag Sr.’s disciplined leadership and clear sense of duty plant him firmly in the world of military strategy. Yet, beneath their contrasting exteriors, both characters carry a profound sense of responsibility and a willingness to sacrifice their own lives for a greater cause. As Constantine often masks his vulnerabilities behind sharp words, Rick Flag Sr., carries his burdens quietly but resolutely. Both men are haunted by their past failures and motivated by a desire to prevent future ones, even if it means walking morally dangerous paths – such as teaming up with Frankenstein or making deals with the devil. I think that this comparison underscores a recurring theme across these stories: flawed heroes showing their potential for profound growth.

Legends of Tomorrow also consistently proved that women can successfully lead teams of heroes and villains when Sara Lance took over the Waverider after Rip Hunter’s demise. Creature Commandos is set to follow that example, showcasing a capable female leader, the Bride Of Frankenstein, battling the show’s main antagonist – Frankenstein. I think perhaps even Nina Mazursky could take over the role, if the show decides to go in that direction. The groundwork laid by Legends ensures that audiences are already primed to accept and root for strong women guiding powerful teams towards redemption.

Creature Commandos Must Avoid Unfinished Storylines

Though audiences such as myself are uncertain of Creature Commandos future, the show must stay cautious if they want to avoid the same mistakes the Arrowverse made. While Legends of Tomorrow ended on a cliffhanger after being captured by the Time Bureau, Creature Commandos have seemed to already follow the same pattern. The unresolved relationship between G.I. Robot and Nina Mazursky in the show is a prime example of how an important side story could end up hanging on by a thread. Audiences grow attached to any kind of relationships on screen, and when one of them is a romantic story-line between a military robot and a talking fish, I feel that audiences would expect results.

Luckily, some animated shows such as Young Justice and the Batman Animated Series, have already shown that on-screen deaths are not always permanent when it comes to the DC film and television world. Meaning, while G.I.’s story may seem it has drawn to a close, it is entirely possible his journey is not over and could be revisited down the road. In the end, Creature Commandos may swap time travelers for monsters, but the essence of its storytelling shares much with Legends of Tomorrow. With personal experience in watching these shows thrive, and knowing what the Arrowverse portrays in general, they remind us that superhero storytelling isn’t just about saving the world, but about who you save it with.