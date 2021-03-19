iCarly Revival on Paramount+ Begins Production

✖

Paramount+ is getting that iCarly revival rolling this week. Production on the next version of the hit Nickelodeon series began today and fans are absolutely excited about the news. This new season will be 13 episodes long and take on what’s happened in the decade since the show ended. Carly Shay is trying to live life in her twenties, but as with real life, things are rarely that simple. While it’s great to see Miranda Cosgrove and the cast back together, there are some newcomers aboard as well. Laci Mosley from Florida Girls will be playing Carly’s new roommate Harper. Jaidyn Triplett of The Affair will be Millicent, who makes her stepfather Freddie’s life a bit more difficult. Check out what the series star had to say about the revival getting underway down below:

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Miranda Cosgrove said in a press release. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

Wake up the members of the nation! Filming has begun on a new show based on @Nickelodeon's #iCarly, coming to Paramount+ this summer! The 13-episode season follows Carly Shay and her friends as they navigate work, love and family in their twenties. pic.twitter.com/Z1anglRKFp — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) March 18, 2021

ViacomCBS made it clear that they were swinging for the fences with Paramount+ earlier this year. CEO Bob Bakish addressed the sizable stable of beloved franchises and networks during the streaming service’s unveiling event.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bakish previously explained. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

The revival also features the return of Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Freddie (Nathan Kress). iCarly originally ran from 2017-2012. There were six seasons and an impressive 97 episodes when all was said and done. The series was a bit before its time following the adventures of a Seattle web show named after the main character.

The iCarly revival hits Paramount+ later this year.

Are you excited about the Revival? Let us know down in the comments!