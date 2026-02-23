Iconic Marvel Netflix Actor Debunks Rumors of MCU Return

Though the Marvel shows made by Netflix now slot firmly into the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of their most iconic actors has given a disappointing update about reprising their role. With the MCU preparing to head into its next narrative chapter, the franchise seems to be gearing up for something of a canon reshuffle. One of the most exciting upcoming additions to the MCU proper is the return of Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, with Krysten Ritter reprising her role from the Netflix shows. Joining the cast of Netflix’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who have already returned to feature in the MCU, Ritter’s impending appearance is receiving considerable hype.

Unfortunately, Jessica Henwick has now confirmed that she will not be appearing in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Having played Colleen Wing in two seasons of Iron Fist and appearing in Netflix’s Defenders crossover, Henwick proved to be one of the most popular characters in the Netflix Marvel shows. However, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Henwick has insisted she will not be in the show, despite having visited the set during filming. She simply added, “I can say that the new season is going to be incredible,” and described seeing Charlie Cox suiting up as Daredevil once more as “nostalgic and fun”. While it’s a disappointing update for fans hoping to see Colleen’s MCU return, it’s not entirely negative.

Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing Deserves An MCU Return

It’s no secret that Colleen Wing was one of the best-loved supporting characters in Netflix’s Marvel shows. Widely considered the best aspect of the platform’s Iron Fist series, she proved to be its breakout star, overshadowing leading man Finn Jones in his turn as the Marvel hero. While Wing was considered one of the Marvel Netflix heroes Daredevil: Born Again should have brought back, Henwick’s firm denial of any involvement seems to rule out any imminent return. However, she’s perhaps the next of Netflix’s stars who deserve to remain a part of the MCU, and there’s still some hope.

Henwick certainly didn’t rule out a potential return, and there’s an interesting subtext to her comments that may give fans some encouragement about seeing her back in the role. The fact that she visited the set during filming proves that she remains in contact with former co-stars Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter, and that she is therefore likely on Marvel’s radar. With Henwick’s status as one of Hollywood’s current hottest commodities, the prospect of her return as Colleen Wing only seems more enticing.

Considering Iron Fist season 2 ended with Colleen becoming the new Immortal Iron Fist, following up on the Netflix Marvel cliffhanger seems fairly pressing after the return of Jessica Jones. Henwick’s recent career success in various genres only cements her as another high-profile actor it would be wise to secure for the MCU, making her potential return seem both promising and plausible. Whether Henwick will return to the role in the MCU is as yet unclear, but as one of Netflix’s best Marvel characters, she’s certainly deserving of the opportunity.

