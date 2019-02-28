Idris Elba ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Trailer Released By Netflix

Idris Elba is always up for something new, and his Netflix series Turn Up Charlie is definitely something different for the actor, putting him in the role of a DJ Nanny.

Netflix released the trailer for Turn Up Charlie earlier this morning, which stars Elba as a DJ still looking to make it in the industry, though his parents happen to think he’s already a music mogul. That is far from the case, but he ends up finding a gig that could be the way to revive his career…a nanny for his famous best friend Sara’s 11-year-old daughter, Gabby.

As you can see in the trailer, being a nanny isn’t what you would call one of Charlie’s best skills, but he’s going to give it the old college try. Unfortunately, he has one more obstacle to clear, and that’s Gabby herself. Gabby tells Charlie she’s managed to take down all of her previous nanny’s in about a week, so he has his work cut out for him.

She’s not going to make it easy, doing everything from popping his inflatable chair to crashing a conversation with Craig David and telling him Charlie’s her nanny. So yeah, this is going to be a challenge.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

Turn Up Charlie is directed by Matt Lipsey and Tristram Shapeero and written by Victoria Asare-Archer, Georgia Lester, Laura Neal, and Femi Oyeniran. The series stars Idris Elba (Charlie), Frankie Hervey (Gabby), Piper Perabo (Sara), Guz Khan (Del), and Cameron King (Hunter). You can check out the official description below.

“Turn Up Charlie follows a down-and-out DJ who plots to rebuild his music career whilst working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild 11 year old daughter in this Netflix Original Comedy Series.”

Turn Up Charlie hits Netflix on March 15th.

