Infinity Train Fans Celebrate HBO Max Renewing the Series For Book 4

Infinity Train’s Book 4 is coming soon to HBO Max and fans couldn’t be happier. Creator Owen Dennis tweeted out the information earlier this afternoon and social media exploded. There were reports last week that the entertaining young adult series wouldn’t be renewed, which would leave the series to end on a cliffhanger. Now, the train moves forward in a move that should please not only animation fans but anyone that likes to see an interesting narrative pull into the station organically. Infinity Train was originally supposed to premiere on Cartoon Network, but Warner Media decided to debut it on their new streaming platform instead. That could have inspired some doubt about its performance. But, instead, the fans doubled up their support and made Infinity Train one of the most-watched programs on the entire app. So, it’s definitely party time on social media for people who love the series.

Yes, this is real. Your eyes are not deceiving you. This is no longer a rumor. It's real. There is a fourth season of #InfinityTrain coming to @hbomax in the near future. pic.twitter.com/FuVyAbdnNy — Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) February 17, 2021

Read HBO Max’s official synopsis for Season 3 down below:

“In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?”

Who do you think will be the focus of Book 4? Let us know down in the comments!