Infinity Train Creator Explains How One Scene Almost Got Scrapped

Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis explained why one scene from Infinity Train’s first season almost ended up on the editing room floor. The scene from “The Past Car” ends up being a highlight for a lot of people as it gives insight into the season’s antagonist. Amelia was really just a specter for the early days of Infinity Train. But, her goofing off and experiencing life with her husband is actually nice to see. One detail of their lives is getting stuck in the rain and “phone phreaking.” Now, most viewers of the Cartoon Network series probably weren’t even alive when that practice was in its heyday. One little problem, it’s a tiny bit illegal, but Dennis quickly explained how they managed to get it in there anyway.

In the days of payphones, it was possible to play a tone not a receiver, and route long-distance calls for free. Now, the practice was very frowned upon and took a wild bit of computer knowledge, but it could be done. So, how did it make it into Infinity Train? Well, our wireless networks and even wired connections work on an entirely different set of standards now. So, you couldn’t test out this age-old practice if you wanted to. In effect, it can’t be illegal if it doesn’t exist anymore. Pretty funny set of circumstances right there.

We almost weren't able to show Amelia doing this because it's for kids and it shows two people doing an illegal activity and the steps to do it. However, because phone lines are no longer analog and are all VOIP, it technically can't be done anymore, so we were able to show it! https://t.co/sjrpqKexoJ — Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) December 1, 2020

Dennis was very excited for Book 3 when it premiered this year. However, fans have been waiting for word of Book 4 for months now. They will have to keep making their voices heard in order to get it. For what it’s worth, the show absolutely deserves its chance to make good on the promise delivered in these seasons.

“I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride,” Owen previously said.

Check out HBO Max’s official synopsis for Season 3 down below:

“In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigates through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?”

