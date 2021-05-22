Infinity Train: Kirby Howell-Baptiste On Balancing The Darkness of Book 3 With Hope

✖

Infinity Train star Kirby Howell-Baptiste talked about her approach to Grace in Season 3. The Apex sprung into the series during Season 2 with MT and Jesse. But, viewers really got to know Howell-Baptiste’s character and her counterpart during that intense group of episodes. During an interview with Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak about playing Anita Darling in Cruella. Playing a “bad guy” was always a goal for her and she saw her chance with Grace. However, there’s a softer streak to the cruel leader of The Apex that people get to see over the course of Season 3. Further seasons of Infinity Train are up in the air with no active plans for development. But, if it were to be revived, you could probably bet on seeing Grace again in a later Book.

"Well actually, I'm so glad you mentioned that because I have been saying for the longest time, like, I want to play a bad character. I want to play like an evil character. And actually, I guess I've already had a bit of a chance of that in Grace. I mean, I don't think she's like similar to Cruella. She's absolutely not rotten to her core,” Howell-Baptiste said. “And I think she is also in this nature/nurture battle. Right, she's trying to, you know, she's a certain way. And then, I don't want to spoil things, but someone comes into her life and sort of changes her perspective.”

“But for me, what was really fun was I didn't know where that character would go. So at first she was just kind of like manipulative and conniving. And I got to lean into that and then seeing her growth was so fun and having that flip. But, also, it felt really exciting to be part of something that is for kids but didn't talk down to kids which I hope also Cruella is like that,” she continued. “Right? Like it's something that it was the idea of it was it's a kid's movie, but it's absolutely not. And you know, kids are the Internet, now they're so smart. You can't talk down to them."

Here’s HBO Max’s synopsis for Book 4:

Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada, together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or else risk losing themselves forever aboard the Infinity Train.

