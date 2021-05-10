Infinity Train Drops Book 5 Mock Up

Infinity Train got a mock-up of Season 5 from Owen Dennis on Twitter this weekend. The creator completed the drawing for fans after the outpouring of support for #RenewInfinityTrain. People on social media flooded Twitter with fan art and memes about the show in an effort to drive awareness for the HBO Max Original. There is some belief among the fanbase that the show could return if the interest is there. Well, there have been over a million streams of the show since Book 4 released. And Infinity Train has managed to stay in the Top 10 too. In a post-Zack Snyder’s Justice League world, you can really never say never. Dennis is just keeping everyone optimistic and enjoying how much his audience has loved the show. Check out his post down below:

As a thank you for that amazing Infinity Train trend party on April 29th (which got the hashtag to NUMBER ONE for 6 hours!), here's the mock up still I promised from the Amelia movie/5th season! Good luck trending again on May 29th! ♾🚂#infinitytrain @hbomax @cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ef6wkoOy2B — Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) May 8, 2021

Cartoon Network dropped the official synopsis for Book 4:

Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada, together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or else risk losing themselves forever aboard the Infinity Train.

