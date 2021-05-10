Infinity Train Drops Book 5 Mock Up
Infinity Train got a mock-up of Season 5 from Owen Dennis on Twitter this weekend. The creator completed the drawing for fans after the outpouring of support for #RenewInfinityTrain. People on social media flooded Twitter with fan art and memes about the show in an effort to drive awareness for the HBO Max Original. There is some belief among the fanbase that the show could return if the interest is there. Well, there have been over a million streams of the show since Book 4 released. And Infinity Train has managed to stay in the Top 10 too. In a post-Zack Snyder’s Justice League world, you can really never say never. Dennis is just keeping everyone optimistic and enjoying how much his audience has loved the show. Check out his post down below:
As a thank you for that amazing Infinity Train trend party on April 29th (which got the hashtag to NUMBER ONE for 6 hours!), here's the mock up still I promised from the Amelia movie/5th season!
Good luck trending again on May 29th! ♾🚂#infinitytrain @hbomax @cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ef6wkoOy2B— Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) May 8, 2021
Cartoon Network dropped the official synopsis for Book 4:
Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada, together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or else risk losing themselves forever aboard the Infinity Train.
Wow dang you guys... daaaang #InfinityTrain https://t.co/80ERpdjPDy pic.twitter.com/ks9886MJVE— Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) May 8, 2021
I re-read the Book 5 script on my phone last night. I still think it’s pretty good. https://t.co/SnLpE6LEaK— Lindsay Katai (@lindsaykatai) May 8, 2021
Owen’s not my boss anymore so I’m not afraid to share what’s happening at this point in the story.
Amelia (original name Judy Jetson btw) talks to her boss (Mr. Spacely) about big colorful french fries in the Infinity Train movie (titled Jetsons Also Meet The Flintstones Again). https://t.co/8i5SHNdhUC— Justin Michael (@heyjustin) May 8, 2021
please @hbomax we NEED MORE #InfinityTrain https://t.co/RLD3n6kk7f— Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) May 9, 2021
A glimpse into the movie we’ll never get😔😔😔 https://t.co/bXQKOmdnZW— So True!!! (STILL Waiting On Thrice Upon A Time) (@AckMinecrer) May 9, 2021
THIS LOOKS SO EPIC PLEASE I WANT THE WHOLE MOVIE 😭😭😭😭 #finishinfintytrain #InfinityTrain https://t.co/pMaXrOfTVh— Xibalba (@12Poopman) May 8, 2021
I WAS OFF TWITTER FOR LIKE 2 DAYS FJSJFJJWR https://t.co/N5qkhZqPWf— louie/ryan | FINISH INFINITY TRAIN!!!🚂 (@bigmingisimp) May 9, 2021
#InfinityTrainHBOMax forever https://t.co/noHfPNOYjX— nicholax |pix: 666| (@lampada_magica_) May 9, 2021