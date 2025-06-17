WWE Stops Liv Morgan Match on Raw Due to Injury

WWE’s Liv Morgan was scheduled for a match on tonight’s Monday Night Raw against Kairi Sane, but that match never had a chance to happen due to an unfortunate injury. Soon after the match got started, Sane brought down Morgan by grabbing her leg in a hold, and Morgan braced herself as she fell with her arms, which all seems relatively usual. Unfortunately, it appears that when she came down, something went wrong, as right after that, Morgan grabbed her arm in pain. Soon after, she was being examined by medical personnel, and the show cut to commercial.

Sane stood in the ring as officials checked on Morgan outside the ring. The match was then stopped completely, as when the show returned, Michael Cole and Corey Graves filled the audience in on what happened and showed footage of Morgan being helped to the back by officials.

Since that initial event, Cole stated on commentary that the early status of Morgan is that she suffered a dislocated shoulder during the match, but it’s not known if that is all that happened or if that’s one part of the injury. Morgan can be seen grabbing her lower arm and elbow after she lands, but that could also just be because of the shoulder. Regardless of what the injury turns out to be, we wish Morgan all the best and a speedy recovery.

This was a very Morgan-focused episode of Raw overall, as Morgan actually started the show alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan talked about Nikki Bella’s appearance last week and their confrontation, which was due to Bella not mentioning Morgan’s name when she was talking about all of the amazing women in the division these days. She did mention Roxanne Perez, however, and that drew a livid Morgan to the ring.

Morgan said she better mention her name when she’s talking about the division, and then the two traded some jabs until Bella got hit with an Oblivion. After that setup, it appears that the direction would be Morgan vs Bella at Evolution, and provided that Morgan isn’t injured heading into Evolution, that could still be the case.

That said, there are rumors that WWE also wants to bring back Brie Bella to reform the Bella Twins, and if that were the case, the natural direction would shift a bit. If the Bellas were both back, you could then have a match against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution instead, which would be even better, given that the Women’s Tag Team Championships should clearly be featured as part of Evolution.

Hopefully, we’ll get an update on Morgan’s health status soon, but in the meantime, we wish her all the best.

If Morgan is okay, would you prefer to see her and Rodriguez defend the Women’s Tag Titles at Evolution or see Morgan and Nikki go one-on-one? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa.