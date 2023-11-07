New Ink Master Clip Sees Silverware Becoming Sculptures (Exclusive)

For audiences who aren't entirely aware of what goes on in each week of the competitive tattoo series Ink Master, it might be assumed that the only style of art being explored is putting ink into someone's skin, but as a clip from this week's episode can confirm, this assumption only scratches the surface of what the artists are tasked with completing. While the tattoo components of the series are often an independent experience, the flash challenges require some collaboration, with the below clip offering a glimpse of what happens when contestants have differences of opinion. Check out the exclusive clip below before a new episode of Ink Master premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 8th.

Paramount+ describes the clip, "Host Joel Madden introduces this week's flash challenge in which the Ink Master contestants must craft sculptures out of silverware. On Team Nikko, Freddie and Bryan disagree on the best approach to winning the high-stakes challenge."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, Ink Master is hosted by artist-entrepreneur, culture enthusiast, and lead vocalist for pop/punk band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. Three-time Ink Master champion DJ Tambe joins this season's judging panel, which includes returning judges Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the competition, and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world's best color-realism artists.

In the new season of Ink Master, 15 new artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will compete in grueling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of "Ink Master."

The contestants in the new season of the series are as follows:

Aaron Davis-Holloway

Bobby Johnson

Bryan Black

Charlene Ngo

Dave Patel

David Martinez

Freddie Albrighton

Glenn Cuzen

Jenna Kerr

Jessica Valentine

Joel Mejia

Jon Mesa

Jozzy Camacho

Koral Ladna

Sydney Dyer

Ink Master is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer and Ivanna Palance as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Ink Master first debuted back in 2012 and has earned multiple spinoffs over the years, with the proper show and its spinoffs featuring some of the most impressive up-and-coming artists in the industry.

Episode 4 of Ink Master premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, November 8th.

Are you looking forward to the new episode of the series? Let us know in the comments!