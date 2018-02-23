‘Deadpool’ Animated Series Writer Stefani Robinson Talks What to Expect, Compares Wade Wilson to God

Atlanta staff writer Stefani Robinson dropped a few precious hints in conversation with ComicBook.com about another project she’s working on with Donald Glover: FX’s Deadpool animated series.

“I think expect just more of the Atlanta writers room type of specificity, if that makes sense,” Robinson said of the approach to the Merc With a Mouth’s forthcoming series, noting that the show will have its own distinct approach and style, set somewhat apart from the comic book or film series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I believe that we sort of attacked it at an angle that was very true to us and made sense to us, and I don’t think we took many cues from the movie or what the general public knows about Deadpool,” Robinson added. “I think we sort of lean into the comic books. We’re like, ‘This is how we interpret this person, and this character, this superhero, this anti-hero, whatever,’ and sort of made that apply to what we love in TV in our lives.”

“I loved the Deadpool character because he can’t die!” Robinson said of her fondness for Wade Wilson. “I mean, for all intents and purposes, I think that he is like God in a way. It’s sort of fun to play with a character who can do anything, basically, and really get into the mentality of someone who is bored with life, who doesn’t feel any stakes, doesn’t feel any danger, and is like, ‘OK – This is just kind of my life, and what do I do with being someone who exists on a superior platform than everybody else?’ What would you do if you lived forever, couldn’t die?”

For his part, Donald Glover seemed to be on the same page when he spoke with PopCulture.com earlier this month. When asked about his goals for the upcoming series, he was rather direct.

“That it’s funny,” Glover said. “That one it just seems really easy. There’s not as much to hold sacred, in a weird way. I know people love Deadpool and I know people are big comic book geeks, but it’s not the same as Lando or Atlanta, where you have a whole city on your back. Deadpool is very aware of himself, so, I don’t have to live up to anything. So it’s been actually, quite easy.”

The animated series is scheduled to debut this May on FX. Brothers Donald and Stephen Glover serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, while Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are also executive producers. Robinson serves as a writer and producer on the show.