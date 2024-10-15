Invincible Season 3 Premiere Date Announced With First Teaser

Prime Video has announced the release date for Season 3 of Invincible alongside unveiling a new teaser. Before Season 2 of Invincible ever arrived, Prime Video made it known that it had already renewed the hit animated series for a third season. As a result of Season 2 and Season 3 being greenlit at once, this meant that the gap between seasons would be far shorter compared to the span between the first two. Now, Prime Video has made good on that previous promise and has detailed when Invincible will finally be coming back.

Announced in a new teaser trailer, it was revealed that Invincible Season 3 will come to Prime Video on February 6, 2025. Season 3 will kick off with the first three episodes dropping at once with subsequent episodes set to roll out on a weekly cadence until the finale in mid-March. As for the teaser trailer itself, it’s similar in nature to the Burger Mart teaser that paved the way for Season 2. This time around, Mark is again in Burger Mart and is having a meta conversation with Cecil that references some of the previous events of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the Invincible Season 3 teaser for yourself right here:

The biggest difference between Season 3 and Season 2 of Invincible is that this next run of episodes won’t be split up. Despite receiving a fair amount of praise from critics and viewers, Invincible Season 2 also drew some criticism for the manner in which it was released. The first four episodes of Season 2 were released in November 2023 before the show went on a brief hiatus. Episode 5 then debuted in March 2024 before Season 2 finally wrapped up with its last episode premiering during the first week of April. This release strategy was arguably the biggest issue that many had with Invincible and those at Prime Video clearly heard the complaints as this hiatus was referenced in the teaser above. As a result, Season 3 will now air in consecutive fashion and won’t be broken up.

Further down the line, Prime Video has also already confirmed that Invincible has been renewed for Season 4. Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman has previously said that he believes the show would need either seven or eight seasons to fully adapt the same story seen in the comics. Assuming that it continues to be a major success, though, Kirkman also says he’s open to Invincible going for an even longer period of time under the condition that “we’re still having a lot of fun and Prime Video still likes us.”