One of the Best Cop Dramas of the 2010s Is Now Streaming Totally Free

Tubi has been steadily building a stout TV library over the last couple of years. The ad-supported streaming service offers a ton of shows at no cost to users, allowing everybody access to great movies and television shows. In recent weeks, the service has been dropping some big surprises on its lineup, like when it added every episode of Eddie Murphy’s animated series The PJs or shocked fans with the arrival of Mr. Robot. This weekend saw another TV surprise hit Tubi, in the form of a hit police series from the 2000s and 2010s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tubi recently added all five seasons of Flashpoint to its lineup, making the acclaimed cop drama available to stream for free. The Canadian series ran for a total of 75 episodes from 2008 to 2012, becoming a massive fan-favorite in the process.

Flashpoint follows the fictional Strategic Response Unit of the Toronto Police Department, who use psychological profiling to track down dangerous criminals. It’s like if Criminal Minds had a lot of action scenes.

The series also features some very familiar faces for TV fans. Hugh Dillon is one of the show’s leads; many know him as Sheriff Donnie Haskell on Yellowstone or Ian from Mayor of Kingstown (which he co-created). Flashpoint also stars Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Pink Ranger in the original Power Rangers.

What’s New on Tubi?

There have been a lot of great new additions to Tubi in recent weeks, especially at the start of the month — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that joined the service on April 1st.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Born in East LA

Code Name: The Cleaner

Corporate Animals

Cry Baby

Dog (2022)

Fighting With My Family

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Identity Thief

Liar Liar

Little Nicky

Love, Rosie

My, Myself and Irene

Monster-in-Law

Paul

Sausage Party

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Stuber

The Break-Up

The Hustle

The Interview (2014)

The Mask

The Naked Gun From the Files of Police Squad!

The People We Hate at the Wedding

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Watch (2012)

Tropic Thunder