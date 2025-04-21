One of the Best Cop Dramas of the 2010s Is Now Streaming Totally Free

Tubi has been steadily building a stout TV library over the last couple of years. The ad-supported streaming service offers a ton of shows at no cost to users, allowing everybody access to great movies and television shows. In recent weeks, the service has been dropping some big surprises on its lineup, like when it added every episode of Eddie Murphy’s animated series The PJs or shocked fans with the arrival of Mr. Robot. This weekend saw another TV surprise hit Tubi, in the form of a hit police series from the 2000s and 2010s.
Tubi recently added all five seasons of Flashpoint to its lineup, making the acclaimed cop drama available to stream for free. The Canadian series ran for a total of 75 episodes from 2008 to 2012, becoming a massive fan-favorite in the process.
Flashpoint follows the fictional Strategic Response Unit of the Toronto Police Department, who use psychological profiling to track down dangerous criminals. It’s like if Criminal Minds had a lot of action scenes.
The series also features some very familiar faces for TV fans. Hugh Dillon is one of the show’s leads; many know him as Sheriff Donnie Haskell on Yellowstone or Ian from Mayor of Kingstown (which he co-created). Flashpoint also stars Amy Jo Johnson, who played the Pink Ranger in the original Power Rangers.
What’s New on Tubi?
There have been a lot of great new additions to Tubi in recent weeks, especially at the start of the month — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that joined the service on April 1st.
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Born in East LA
Code Name: The Cleaner
Corporate Animals
Cry Baby
Dog (2022)
Fighting With My Family
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Identity Thief
Liar Liar
Little Nicky
Love, Rosie
My, Myself and Irene
Monster-in-Law
Paul
Sausage Party
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Stuber
The Break-Up
The Hustle
The Interview (2014)
The Mask
The Naked Gun From the Files of Police Squad!
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Watch (2012)
Tropic Thunder