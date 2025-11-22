Invincible Star is Leaving The Series: “I Didn’t Feel Comfortable”

Invincible’s fourth season is preparing to arrive on Amazon Prime Video next year, once again putting Mark Grayson in the driver’s seat following the bone-breaking battles of season three. While voice actors like Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, and Gillian Jacobs are slated to return, the same can’t be said for all of the cast. The third season introduced viewers to one of the most tragic antagonists that Mark has tangled with so far. Unfortunately, the voice actor is tapping out from the animated adaptation for the future.

Aaron Paul, the voice actor who joined Invincible as the villainous Powerplex, dropped a bombshell in a recent interview promoting the video game Dispatch. During a chat with the outlet “Kinda Funny Gamescast,” the Breaking Bad star revealed that he was leaving the Amazon series, though he was doing so with zero animosity toward the creative team. As Paul puts it, “They asked me to come back for the next season, and I love the series and I’m such a fan of it, but it’s way too gruelling on my psyche. It was just so much, I have so much respect for what they’re doing, but Powerplex man…”

Aaron Paul Has Left The Building

Prime Video

Paul further explained his reason for leaving the superhero series, “Powerplex isn’t just messing around, he’s going through turmoil, and how I approach everything, I really put myself in that skin. It was a skin I didn’t feel comfortable in to be honest. I didn’t want to do it anymore. I love you guys, I really do, but the thing is, everyone involved in the show is amazing, but what it did to me, I didn’t like. I couldn’t continue.”

As of the writing of this article, Amazon has yet to confirm who will be taking on the role of Powerplex following Aaron Paul’s departure. Fans of the original comics know that the tragic villain is set to make a comeback in the remainder of the show, based on the source material, though viewers might be surprised to see how he will return. While Powerplex will return, he is far from the biggest villain who is planning to make landfall in the show’s future.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the villain Thragg will be arriving in the upcoming fourth season, set to be brought to life by prolific actor Lee Pace. The Viltrumite King is easily the “biggest bad” of the franchise, ruling over the alien race with an iron fist and planning to make his presence known in some big ways with the next season. As it stands, the fifth season has already been confirmed, with creator Robert Kirkman thinking that it will take around “eight or nine seasons” to adapt the source material. Rest assured, some major battles involving Mark Grayson and some colourful characters will air before the series finale in the far future.

Via Kinda Funny Games