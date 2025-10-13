Invincible Creator Confirms When Season 4’s Original Story Will Take Place

Invincible Season 4 will be introducing a brand new story not seen in the original comics, and the co-creator behind it all confirmed which episode fans will get to see it go down. Invincible’s third season did adapt Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley’s comics run pretty closely much like the first two seasons before it. But with the post-credits scene for its finale, there was quite a huge shake up as it featured a returning character fans weren’t expecting to see again. It was later confirmed that this would lead into a brand new, original story in the coming season too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman spoke to Collider during the New York Comic Con 2025 weekend, and confirmed that this original story would be taking place during Season 4’s fourth episode as he directly wrote it, “I wrote the fourth episode. I can say that. I shouldn’t have said that. I should have said what it was. It was a very special episode to me because it represents a new story that isn’t from the comics, and so I wanted to tackle that.”

Invincible Creator Teases Season 4’s Original Story

Prime Video

Along with Kirkman confirming that he would be writing Invincible‘s original story with the fourth episode of Season 4, he credited the animated series’ showrunner and team with how they put it together with the rest of the season, “Then the whole season was so complicated that I was really just working with Simon Racioppa to make sure all the beats land and everything. But we have a great writing staff that handled the specific stuff.” The post-credits scene from the Season 3 finale also featured Horror icon Bruce Campbell, and he plays a key role in this original story too.

“Possibly a big part of this aforementioned Episode 4, which, cat’s out of the bag, I guess…” Kirkman teased. “Bruce was absolutely awesome. Huge part of that episode. He’s an icon in the industry, and I’ve known him for a while, and was really excited that he was able to come in and do that voice.” But while Kirkman played coy about what to expect in the new episode itself, he did set up the fact that it’s a “big sidestep” from what fans have come to expect from the series.

Robert Kirkman Drops Major Invincible Season 4 Hints

Prime Video

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but there’s some cool stuff in that episode, and it’s definitely off the beaten path, a big sidestep for what you’d normally expect from an Invincible episode, which is really fun and exciting for me,” Kirkman stated. “So, I hope fans really enjoy it.” With the Invincible Season 3 post-credits scene tying in Hell in some way, it’s increasingly sounding like Mark is going to get dragged to Hell at least once in the coming season.

Invincible Season 4 is currently scheduled for a release with Prime Video sometime in March 2026, and is going to be dealing with quite a lot. Not only is there this original story that’s going to cause more trouble, but Mark has a lot of other canonical challenges from the comics like Thragg, who has been confirmed to be voiced by Lee Pace in the coming season (and future seasons to come).

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – Collider