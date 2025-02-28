Invincible Fans Aren’t Thrilled With Season Three’s Animation (And They’re More Than Happy To Show It)

Invincible’s third season has two episodes left before it comes to an end, but it appears as though these final entries will give Mark Grayson the biggest battles of his life to date. In the post-credits scene of the latest episode, Angstrom Levy is aiming to make a comeback with an army of evil, alternate-reality Invincibles at his disposal. Unfortunately, animation fans are still scratching their heads when it comes to some decisions for the series, specifically for one scene from the latest episode. With a fourth season already confirmed, fans are crossing their fingers that Invincible’s animation situation will change moving forward.

The moment in question that fans have an issue with in Invincible’s sixth episode of its third season involves Mark’s brother, Oliver. Kid Omni-Man is still struggling with both his superpowers and the fact that his father is reviled on Earth for the people he killed in the first season finale. While Omni-Man is seeking redemption and realizing that his devotion to the Viltrumite Empire might be misplaced, he will have a long way to go in achieving his goals. Meanwhile, for Oliver, he is attempting to take down “The Elephant” and in doing so, gave fans an animation that they weren’t too thrilled to see.

Invincible’s Animation Isn’t So Invincible

In entering the scene to deliver a blow to The Elephant, Invincible fans noticed that the animation on Kid Omni-Man is such that there are cracks in the foundation. Considering that the series has some of the biggest battles in the world of animation, fans are crossing their fingers that issues like this one won’t appear that often in the future. Of course, fans of the series were more than willing to share some of their thoughts when it comes to what they consider stumbles in the series, as you can see below.

Oliver’s fly-in animation is killing me bro, it’s literally a png drag 😭 https://t.co/jnt49EKcAo pic.twitter.com/zqZa0n7XBl — Lore 💫 (@Tyyyypical) February 26, 2025

Invincible’s Not-So Invincible Life

Despite having powers that might put Mark on the same level as the Last Son of Krypton, Invincible is still having some serious issues when it comes to the villains that are plaguing his life. In the latest installment, the villainous Powerplex is looking for revenge thanks to his sister and his niece dying in Mark’s fight against his father in season one. Voiced by Aaron Paul, the antagonist is far more tragic than many of the villains that Invincible has fought to date.

Accidentally killing his wife and son during his fight with Mark, Powerplex is now far more deadset on getting revenge against the titular hero. Unfortunately for Powerplex, he is going to have to wait in line as Levy’s new army is looking to enter the picture. As fans of the original Image comic know, this third season is one that is about to get quite violent in its final two episodes as there remains another threat looming in the background besides the evil army of Invincibles.

Want to see if Invincible's animation stumbles in the future?