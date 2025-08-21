Invincible Season 4 Could Release Sooner Than You Think, Confirms Robert Kirkman

The best animated superhero series on TV is coming back for a fourth season, and it could fly onto our screens much sooner than fans once thought. Since Invincible premiered on Prime Video back in 2021, fans of the show have learned that patience is a virtue. Season 1 was a raging success, but the sophomore season had its hype killed by an extended mid-season break. Even though Season 3 was released without a hitch (“hitch” being a five-month hiatus, in this case), fans of Robert Kirkman’s hyper-violent comic book adaptation have come to expect extended production periods and long waits between seasons.

Thankfully, though, the show’s production appears to have learned from past seasons, and Season 4 could drop on our screens faster than fans initially expected. As well as penning a new Transformers comic series, Kirkman is hard at work on Invincible Season 4, and production has gone surprisingly smoothly, according to the show’s creator. In fact, it’s gone so smoothly that Kirkman even has a good update about Season 5.

Robert Kirkman Has Good News About Invincible Season 4

Robert Kirkman recently spoke to Collider about Invincible Season 4 and beyond. The showrunner revealed that Season 4 is nearly complete and will arrive on our screens in 2026. “We’re doing ADR for Season 4,” Kirkman began. “We’re getting final animation, and our team is tweaking things. We’re doing ADR to finalize the dialogue and wrap these episodes. We’re in the process of wrapping Season 4 so that it can be released next year.”

Kirkman revealed that some of Season 4’s episodes are “all buttoned up and done,” while others “are in very rough shape that we’re getting to in the pipeline.” Season 4 of Invincible hasn’t been given an exact release date yet, outside of the very wide window of 2026. Given Kirkman’s comments about the status of Season 4, it is possible that the new season could drop as early as February/March next year, providing everything goes smoothly with the final animation and ADR.

Robert Kirkman Delivers Surprising Season 5 News

Robert Kirkman didn’t cut the good news short. As well as revealing that Season 4 should arrive right on schedule, the showrunner also confirmed that work is already underway on Season 5. “Then Season 5, we’re doing animatics based on the voice records,” he revealed. “We’re mostly wrapped on voice records. There are a couple of little bits and things to get, and finalizing designs for those episodes and stuff. It’s a pretty fun process. We’re knee-deep in it and working on multiple seasons at once, and it’s very hectic.”

Invincible doesn’t yet have a future beyond Season 5. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as Robert Kirkman plans for the show to run for several seasons beyond the fifth installment. “We’ll be around for a while,” he said. “It’s not looking like Season 5 is the last season. If Season 5 is the last season, something went horribly wrong.”