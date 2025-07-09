7 Superheroes That Need a Great Animated TV Series Like Invincible

The last few years have brought many comic book adaptations to the forefront, but a few of them have blown fans out of the water. Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible is a strong argument for putting more money into animation projects, as there’s limitless potential here. It’s unlike any other series out there, telling a brutal and heavy-hitting tale of superhero life and beyond. Invincible is an animated superhero series based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. It follows Mark Grayson, a teenage superhero who always had an idea he’d follow in his father’s footsteps. However, his journey ends up being full of shocking twists and surprises.

Invincible was the perfect choice for an animated series, and there are so many other superhero stories that would be better suited for an animated series over a live-action tale. Invincible is also an unforgettable tale that doesn’t underestimate its audience. Unsurprisingly, comic book fans want to see dozens of other superhero stories get this treatment, and not just the ones from the two most famous universes.

1) Radiant Black

Radiant Black is easily one of the most compelling and out-there superhero comics on the market. The story follows Nathan Burnett and Marshall Ward, two best friends who have their lives turned upside down following a small black hole that seemingly hands out powers. We all know how the saying goes, and that’s probably especially true when it comes to gravitational powers. This series is begging for an animated adaptation, as the action and colors could never compare to a live-action version.

Radiant Black was created by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa, and is part of Image Comics’ Massive-Verse, so an adaptation for this tale could open the door to many others, including Inferno Girl Red, Rogue Sun, and Dead Lucky. Much like Invincible, this series has the potential for heavy-hitting stories that blend seamlessly with realistic characters dealing with everyday problems. The world itself is visually striking and offers real stakes, not to mention highly relatable characters. The series has quickly become a fan favorite, and the loyal following would love to see more fans find it.

2) Wonder Woman (Dead Earth)

One could argue that many of DC Comics’ standalone stories would be well-suited to an animated series, including Diana’s post-apocalyptic story, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth. The story begins when Diana wakes to find the world dead, or nearly so. The world she promised to protect has fallen, and its cherished heroes are lost alongside the rest. The series falls under DC’s Black Label, immediately telling readers just how dark things are going to get.

Created by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer, this story is a gritty take on the world of superheroes. It’s an emotional gut punch exemplified by the unique art style. It’s as graphic as the likes of Invincible, and should it get the animation treatment, we can only hope the art style is carried over without change. Diana’s fierce character provides a sharp contrast to the raw dystopian world, providing a different sort of story than Wonder Woman fans are used to seeing. Since it’s only one volume, it’s unlikely that Wonder Woman: Dead Earth would be the longest-running series, but it could become the start to a collection of mini-series, giving many DC plots a chance.

3) Black Hammer

Black Hammer was created by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston, and it tells a very different superhero adventure. The story begins ten years in the past, in which Black Hammer and a group of six other heroes stepped in to save the city from a horrible fate. However, in doing so, they became trapped. Essentially, it’s a multiversal twist on the “there once were heroes of this world” superhero story. The themes and artwork make it perfect for an animated series, for obvious reasons.

Black Hammer has a few spin-offs that could be expanded upon for an animated adaptation. These include Sherlock Frankenstein and the Legion of Evil, The Quantum Age, Black Hammer ’45, and several others. Black Hammer is famous for looking and feeling very different from the rest of the superhero stories out there, giving readers a very different taste of superhero life. As such, it’s a breath of fresh air. Such a unique take get an adaptation like Invincible could become a groundbreaking risk, and we’d love to see it happen. And that’s before taking the larger cast into account, any of whom could make a powerful story in their own right.

4) Darkhawk

Dawkhawk is a Marvel hero first introduced in 1991, and thus, he has a pretty classic ’90s aesthetic to him. Christopher Powell was once the son of a cop, but after finding a mysterious artifact, the Darkhawk Amulet, he became a superhero in his own right. He started by trying to tackle local threats and villains, but he would eventually take to the cosmos. Naturally, the more cosmic side of Dawkhawk‘s adventures makes him the perfect candidate for an animated series. Christopher Powell’s transformation would likewise be better suited for animation, as his body is swapped out with the Darkhawk armor as needed.

Darkhawk is an oft-overlooked hero in the Marvel Universe, but that means he has limitless potential. He’s worked alongside the New Warriors, West Coast Avengers, and the Loners. He’s faced many cosmic threats and forces, ranging from his own antagonists (the Raptors) to the Shi’ar and pretty much everything in between. His story has been left in the wind in Marvel Comics, so now could be the perfect time to revitalize these adventures. Best of all, there are plenty of points in Chris’ story to choose from, from a more sci-fi take on Marvel’s teenage superheroes to fully cosmic space battles.

5) Geiger

Those looking for a darkly compelling hero adventure will find more than they bargained for in Geiger. The story is set years after a nuclear war has laid waste to the planet. Those that remain are in a desperate battle for survival, clustered into the few safe spaces that remain. Outside, the nuclear waste has poisoned everything, giving rise to new monsters and villains. Enter a man who goes by many names, most notably: Geiger. At his side is a two-headed wolf, as if he didn’t make a terrifying enough image on his own.

Geiger was created by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson. The series is understandably quite heavy-hitting, with many surprises and twists along the way. The desolation and radiation of this take make it another solid candidate for the animation treatment, while the story promises to hit viewers with everything it has. Much like Invincible, Geiger doesn’t shy away from the more violent sides of the world. Meanwhile, the darker style is in keeping with series like Castlevania.

6) Local Man

Are cosmic or radioactive superhero stories not your cup of tea? Well, how about a rural crime noir meets the world of superheroes? Local Man follows Jack Xaver, aka Crossjack, a member of the super-team Third Gen before it all falls apart for Jack. Now he’s back at home and struggling to find a place for himself. The story splits into two parts from here, with flashbacks to complement the present. Local Man has quickly gotten a loyal following, showcasing the massive potential this series has.

Local Man was created by Tony Fleecs and Tim Seely. The overarching story is set within the larger Image Universe, so once again, it would open the door to other adaptations and adventures. Local Man would make for a compelling animated series, with a storytelling format that’s full of mystery. The contrast between the past and the present would help make this series stand out among the rest, letting the creative team take fresh risks.

7) Kick-Ass

Naturally, even casual comic readers are probably aware of Kick-Ass, thanks to the live-action film adaptations. However, many fans would argue that another attempt would be worthwhile, and perhaps this time around it should be an animated series. The story follows Dave Lizewski on his determined quest to become a superhero, though he faces countless complications along the way. He also makes many friends and enemies, creating a fleshed-out universe with plenty of surprises. It has a real-life edge to the tale, with stakes that hit too close to home at times. Think of it as a friendly neighborhood hero trying to protect his city and taking very real hits in the process.

Kick-Ass is created by John Romita Jr. and Mark Millar. The story is set within the Millardworld, covering Kick-Ass, Hit Girl, Big Game, and several other related series. As such, it could become the perfect foundation for a new set of animated series, letting the tales weave through one another to create a heavy-hitting collection. Naturally, the more violent take on the world makes it perfect for fans expecting another animated series like Invincible.

