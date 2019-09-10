Game of Thrones Fan Think the New Apple iPhone 11 Took Inspiration From the Three Eyed Raven

Apple will today hold its annual September iPhone event, during which it will reveal the eleventh iteration of the iPhone. The new design is already appearing in photographs on social media, revealing a distinctive three-lens camera on the phone’s back corner.

Hot off of the final season of Game of Thrones, fans of the HBO fantasy drama can’t help but see the design and be reminded of the Three-Eyed Raven, the raven that appeared in Bran Stark’s dreams and visions. The creature had a distinctive third eye on its forehead in a similar pattern to the placement of the lenses on the new iPhone. Keep reading to see what fans have to say.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The iPhone event takes place today at 10 a.m. PT. Here’s how to watch for the official unveiling.

Do you think the new iPhone resembles the Three-Eyed Raven? Do you think the design works for the new phone? Let us know in the comments.

Too Much Game of Throines

What you design after watching too much Game of Thrones.#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/lDK6bbdEjG — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) September 10, 2019

Pics From the Future or it Didn’t Happen

Iphone 11 also known as the three-eyed raven it already has pics from your past/present and future #iPhone11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/DNDcNmLLqS — Nana baffour 🇬🇭 (@BaffourGH) September 10, 2019

Must Be Fans

Whoever designed the new Iphone 11 XI must be a Game Of Thrones fan!!!



The three eyed Raven. https://t.co/0cFZLFCsId — Harley Quinn 👸🏻 🧝🏻‍♀️ 👩🏻‍🦳 (@HarleyQuinnng) June 17, 2019

Special Edition

Bran’s Phone

iPhone 11 XI ❌

iPhone Bran ✔️



Here comes the Three eyed raven 🦉#GameOfThrones #GoT https://t.co/oKxJkVwXm4 — Chief Zaddy | 19 Lord ❁ (@Chief_Zaddy) May 5, 2019

Three-Eyed Raven Edition

Introducing…

Asking For a Friend

So a black #iPhone11 could be called as three eyed Raven?

Asking for a friend — Shreyas Gujjar (@punnoochie) September 10, 2019

AGREE

someone said iphone 11 looks like the three eyed raven from game of thrones and I FCKING AGREE — gie (@aangeIine) August 31, 2019

What Were They Thinking?