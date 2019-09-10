TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fan Think the New Apple iPhone 11 Took Inspiration From the Three Eyed Raven

Apple will today hold its annual September iPhone event, during which it will reveal the eleventh iteration of the iPhone. The new design is already appearing in photographs on social media, revealing a distinctive three-lens camera on the phone’s back corner.

Hot off of the final season of Game of Thrones, fans of the HBO fantasy drama can’t help but see the design and be reminded of the Three-Eyed Raven, the raven that appeared in Bran Stark’s dreams and visions. The creature had a distinctive third eye on its forehead in a similar pattern to the placement of the lenses on the new iPhone. Keep reading to see what fans have to say.

The iPhone event takes place today at 10 a.m. PT. Here’s how to watch for the official unveiling.

Do you think the new iPhone resembles the Three-Eyed Raven? Do you think the design works for the new phone? Let us know in the comments.

