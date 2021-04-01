iZombie's Rose McIver To Star in Supernatural Comedy on CBS

✖

Rose McIver, best known for her role as Liv Moore in iZombie, is set to star in Ghosts, a new, single-camera comedy on CBS about a young couple who inherit a haunted house. Based on a BBC One series of the same name, the series will star Utkarsh Ambudkar as McIver's husband, as well as Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock and Roman Zaragoza. The project has received a straight-to-series order from the network. It marks the first starring role for McIver since her role as the high-functioning zombie who headlined five seasons of the DC/Vertigo comic from writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Allred.

In Ghosts, a young couple "believes that their dreams have come true in receiving a beautiful country house, only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by a number of deceased previous residents," according to Variety.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are set to write and executive produce the series, with Trent O'Donnell directing the series pilot.

Earlier today, CBS announced that they were reviving CSI with the title CSI: Vegas, bringing back original series stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham to reprise their roles.

BBC One's Ghosts launched in 2019 and is still going.

In the series, per its synopsis on Wikipedia, the couple "inherit the vast but crumbling Button House from a 99-year-old distant female relative of hers. The House is haunted by numerous squabbling ghosts from across the ages that died on its grounds, who are invisible and intangible to the living. Ignoring their solicitor's advice to sell the property, Alison and Mike decide to move in and renovate it, with the idea of turning the house into a luxury hotel. At first, the ghosts are not very happy with their plans and conspire to get rid of the newcomers. After various failed attempts to scare them, one of the ghosts pushes Alison from an upstairs window. When she awakes two weeks later from an induced coma, she discovers her husband has arranged a huge mortgage, and that she can see the ghosts due to her near-death experience.

"Initially imagining the ghosts to be an after-effect of her accident, Alison eventually accepts the truth and confronts them. Because neither she (for financial reasons) nor the ghosts (who are stuck there for eternity) can leave, both sides eventually agree that they have no choice but to coexist as best they can. Meanwhile, the house requires a lot of work, and Alison and Mike devise several schemes to assist their perilous finances."