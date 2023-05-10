Jace Norman Returns as Henry Danger in New Danger Force Clip (Exclusive)

The third season of Nickelodeon's Danger Force is well underway and in this week's episode, "Guardians of the Ponytail", the series will see the return of a familiar face. Jace Norman returns as Henry Hart/Henry Danger. Now, ahead of the new episode, which is set to air Thursday, May 11th at 7 p.m. ET, Nickelodeon has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip featuring that return. In the clip, the Danger Force find themselves unexpectedly fighting with Henry and Ray Manchester/Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) who are trying to carry out a questionable mission for a little extra cash for a hilarious purpose. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

"Coming back to reprise my role as Henry Danger has brought back so many memories, and I'm so happy to create new memories with the opportunity to guest star, produce and direct future episodes of Danger Force. I hope fans enjoy watching the adventures these superheroes get into," Norman said of his return.

Here's the official synopsis for the episode, "Guardians of the Ponytail": Danger Force is hired by Rivalton's Duke Wellington to protect him and his ponytail from his jealous uncle, Archduke Fernando.

What is Season 3 of Danger Force about?

Here's how the Nickelodeon describes Season 3 of Danger Force: "The third season of Danger Force will launch with a two-part event picking up from the second season. Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan) are forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret. When their hometown is confronted with an unprecedented threat, Captain Man and his former proteges see a chance to get back to doing what they love the most: protecting the citizens of Swellview."

Nickelodeon describes the series overall: "Mika, Miles, Bose, and Chapa accidentally obtained superpowers and are now in the fight to save Swellview! These four tweens were recruited to be trained as superheroes by Captain Man. Along with tech guru Schwoz's help, Captain Man creates the Swellview Academy for the Gifted, aka SW.A.G. There, the kids will learn how to harness their powers, which are frequently troublesome and occasionally uncontrollable. As they try to learn how to use their new powers, Captain Man must also learn how to control his temper around his four headstrong charges. Despite the dangerous circumstances in their new lives, the kids must also keep their alter egos a secret from their families and the rest of Swellview!"

The new episode of Danger Force, "Guardians of the Ponytail" airs on Thursday, May 11th at 7pm ET on Nickelodeon.