Nickelodeon Renews Danger Force for Season 3





Danger Force has been renewed for Season 3 over at Nickelodeon. In a press release, the network told fans that they can expect 13 more episodes of the popular series. It's TV's number-one live-action kids' show for ages 6-11. Built on the Henry Danger mythos, it's been a consistent winner for Nick in recent years. Executive producer Christopher J. Nowak and the rest of the team are going to take the team into uncharted territory this season. The secret is out and that will bring about some powerful foes for Danger Force. All of our heroes will have to contend with their families being in on the secret and their hometown will be under siege. Danger Force could go in a number of directions, so it will be a wild ride to see how the kids navigate the new status quo.

Here's how the network is billing the next installment of the show: "The third season of Danger Force will launch with a two-part event picking up from the second season. Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan) are forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret. When their hometown is confronted with an unprecedented threat, Captain Man and his former proteges see a chance to get back to doing what they love the most: protecting the citizens of Swellview."

On the Henry Danger YouTube channel, Jace Norman talked about the impact of the show and how it's affected his life. He guest stars on Danger Force a bit, and the younger actors obviously learned a lot from his experiences.

"I feel good about the way I wrap up my story, it's bittersweet, but it's kind of nice. There's a certain amount of 'we did it' accomplishment. A lot of people are sad and there is a sadness to it, but it's also like wow, we really did this, and we really lit this up and I feel good about it," the actor said. "I'm going to miss the crew. I'm going to miss the people that I basically grew up with. These faces that I see every day and they know me so well and I know them so well."

Nick describes the series overall: "Mika, Miles, Bose, and Chapa accidentally obtained superpowers and are now in the fight to save Swellview! These four tweens were recruited to be trained as superheroes by Captain Man. Along with tech guru Schwoz's help, Captain Man creates the Swellview Academy for the Gifted, aka SW.A.G. There, the kids will learn how to harness their powers, which are frequently troublesome and occasionally uncontrollable. As they try to learn how to use their new powers, Captain Man must also learn how to control his temper around his four headstrong charges. Despite the dangerous circumstances in their new lives, the kids must also keep their alter egos a secret from their families and the rest of Swellview!"

