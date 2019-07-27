Jack Ryan Season 2 Trailer Released

While we may not yet know exactly when Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will make its Season 2 debut on Amazon, we’re at least getting a look at some of what to expect from John Krasinski‘s CIA analyst returns sometime later this year. Amazon has released the trailer for Season 2, promising a lot more action and a serious thrill ride for fans.

As you can see in the video above, there’s not much in the trailer that gives away anything about the plot, but thanks to the series’ official Season 2 synopsis, we know that Ryan will be headed to South America. “Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Kelly will also star. The series has already been renewed for a third season, as announced back in February.

In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

In addition to Jack Ryan Season 2 (and the third season after that) Krasinski has a full plate on his schedule as he’s also attached to the sequel to A Quiet Place, as confirmed by producer Andrew From.

“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved,” Form said to Collider. “We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing. So, we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything.”

Jack Ryan Season 2 does not yet have a release date. The first season is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

