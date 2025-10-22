James Gunn Confirms Bad News About a Planned DCU Batman Spinoff

In early 2023, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the ambitious first chapter of their new cinematic universe, titled “Gods and Monsters.” This initial slate presented a connected story across film, television, and animation, promising a cohesive vision for the future of the DC Universe. However, building a new interconnected universe is a complex undertaking, and the initial plan has seen some adjustments. Projects like The Authority and Waller have faced complicated development periods that raise questions about their viability. Meanwhile, the DCU has also expanded with exciting additions not present in the first announcement, including a movie centered on the villain Clayface and an animated Mister Miracle television series. Unfortunately, in the midst of these changes, Gunn has confirmed that one of the most anticipated DCU shows is no longer moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview with BobaTalks, Gunn was asked about his hopes for the Arkham Asylum series. “Hope [about it coming to fruition], sure. But that isn’t something that’s being developed by anyone right now,” Gunn stated. “You know, it just didn’t work.” Insiders had already revealed the Arkham Asylum series had been put in the ice, but Gunn’s comments serve as the final confirmation that the series is dead.

Could the Arkham Asylum Series Return to Matt Reeves?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Arkham Asylum series was originally conceived as a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ critically acclaimed 2022 film, The Batman. The show was first announced as a series focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, but Reeves later revealed that the concept had evolved. The focus shifted to the infamous Arkham Asylum, with the director describing the idea as a horror story akin to a haunted house, with Arkham itself being a central character. When Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios, it was announced that the Arkham project would be absorbed into their main DCU continuity, separating it from Reeves’ Bat-Verse.

With the DCU version now officially defunct, the door may be open for the original concept to find its way back home. The HBO series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, proved to be a massive critical and ratings success, demonstrating a strong audience appetite for more stories set within this crime-noir version of Gotham. The overwhelming success of The Penguin makes it highly probable that Warner Bros. and HBO will be eager for Reeves to oversee more television projects.

Matt Reeves is currently deep in development on The Batman Part II, which is set to begin filming in 2026. However, while his immediate focus is on completing his Batman trilogy, the proven success of his universe on the small screen means a return to the idea of an Arkham-centric series is a distinct possibility down the line. Given that the initial creative groundwork was laid for his universe, Reeves could potentially reabsorb the project, finally delivering the haunted house horror story he envisioned for Arkham Asylum.

The Batman: Part II will be released on October 1st, 2027.

Would you still want an Arkham Asylum show to be developed? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!