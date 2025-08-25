James Gunn Told 2 People About His DC Studios Job Before Accepting It (And Both Are in Peacemaker)

The DC Extended Universe had a tumultuous run, marked by a lack of cohesive vision and a series of creative missteps that left many fans and critics wanting more. After years of inconsistent releases, Warner Bros. Discovery made the bold decision to start over, hiring filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead the newly formed DC Studios. Their mission was to build a new cinematic universe from the ground up, a task that carried immense creative pressure and fan expectation. Given the gravity of the role, Gunn took his time to reflect on the offer before officially accepting. As it turns out, the first two people he consulted before making his decision were his wife, actress Jennifer Holland, and actor Steve Agee, both of whom are key members of the Peacemaker cast.

“I was one of the first people who knew about the job before he took it,” Agee, who plays John Economos in Peacemaker, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I remember visiting him in Aspen. We were outside on his porch, and I could tell he had something that he wanted to talk about, but he was literally so afraid to bring it up. And then he was like, ‘I’m going to tell you something. And I swear to God, you cannot tell anybody. Nobody. Zero. If people find out about this, I’ll know it was you, because, other than [co-CEO] Peter [Safran] and Jen [Holland], you are the only motherf-cker that knows about this.’”

“I was like, ‘Holy sh-t,’” Agee continued. “He hadn’t accepted the job yet. This was still a week or two before he said yes to it. My opinion was like, ‘Dude, you absolutely have to say yes to this.’ Comic books are such a big part of James’ life and his development as a storyteller. I don’t think I know anybody who knows more about comic books than James. So I said, ‘This seems like a job that was made for you.’”

The DCU Is Off to a Great Start

Agee’s assessment proved accurate, as the new DC Universe is already experiencing immense success under Gunn’s leadership. The franchise launched with the animated series Creature Commandos, which earned an excellent 95% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. That critical validation was followed by the theatrical blockbuster Superman, which anchored the new universe with an 83% Certified Fresh rating and has since become the highest-grossing superhero film of 2025. The positive trajectory continued with the second season of Peacemaker, which debuted to a near-perfect 97% approval rating, making it one of the most acclaimed DC projects ever.

This DCU’s success is the direct result of the studio’s clear commitment to a “story and script first” philosophy. Under the direction of Gunn and Safran, DC Studios is prioritizing high-quality, director-driven content that is allowed to stand on its own while simultaneously contributing to a larger shared narrative. The breadth of the upcoming slate reinforces this creative approach, as the future DCU lineup includes the cosmic action film Supergirl, the R-rated horror project Clayface, and the procedural series Lanterns. This commitment to diverse genres and tones ensures that the DCU will be a dynamic collection of stories, offering compelling entry points for every category of fan.

