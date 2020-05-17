Jamie Clayton Reflects on Netflix's Sense8 and Its "Timely" Message

✖

It's been almost two years since the last episode of Sense8 debuted. That special, two-hour wrap up episode, "Amor Vincit Omnia", itself debuted over a year after the debut of the show's second (and finale) season. Despite the time that's passed, however, the critically-acclaimed Netflix series continues to be a favorite with a passionate fan base -- one that's expanded as more and more people have turned to streaming entertainment while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. For series star Jamie Clayton, continued fan love is something that still amazes her -- though she feels the series is more timely now than ever.

Speaking with ComicBook.com Clayton, who recently appeared on The CW's Roswell, New Mexico, said that she continues to receive messages from fans who are just now discovering Sense8 and have been moved by the show's core message of empathy.

"It continues to amaze me, the reach that the show has. It's so interesting with the self-isolation that we've been doing all over the world because the show has picked up a whole new fan base," Clayton said. "I can't tell you how many messages I've gotten over the past month from people that have said, 'I just watched for the first time now that I've been locked up in my house, and I can't tell you what a fan I am of the show and the message.'"

I tweeted early on in the self-isolation, 'Now's a great time to rewatch,' because the core theme of the show is empathy," she continued. "And I think that the one thing that I've noticed with the pandemic that is sweeping the world right now, I've just been noticing a lot of selfishness in America. All of the statements of people who don't want to stay at home, they all start with 'I'. 'I want this' or, 'I want that.' It's selfishness. And with Sense8, there's a lot of empathy and there's a lot of understanding and I think that that's what people are resonating with. And so, people are going back to the show for some feel good feelies, and then people are finding the show for the first time because they've got the time."

Created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, Sense8 follows eight strangers across the globe, whose thought and actions are psychically linked to each other upon their 30th birthday. In addition to Clayton, who played Nomi, the series stars Toby Onwumere, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Tuppence Middleton, Doona Bae, Brian J. Smith, and Max Riemelt. The series comprises of a total of 24 episodes -- including the special two-hour finale -- and Clayton said she's happy that the show continues to live and find its audience, helping people during difficult times.

"It's a big investment. It's an emotional investment, and it's a time investment," Clayton said. "So yeah, I could not be more happy that the show is on Netflix because it lives, and it didn't disappear. It's there and people can still watch it, and they can rewatch it, and it's helping people still. And that makes me really, really, really happy that I was part of something that helps people."

All episodes of Sense8 are streaming on Netflix.

