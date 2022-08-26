Jason Momoa's See Season 3 Gets Early Premiere on Apple TV+

Jason Momoa's See got a surprise release on AppleTV+. The series was scheduled to drop on August 26, but eagle-eyed fans caught wind of it being available yesterday evening. People sped over to the streaming device of their choice to get the first installment of this fine season. Apple and the creative team have been billing this current crop of episodes as the biggest one yet. That makes a ton of sense as Season 3 of See will be its last. Baba Voss has been through the wringer over the last two seasons. Having to step away from his family for their safety after that massive clash to end Season 2, he must return from his self-imposed isolation to protect his home from a brand new threat this time around. A Trivantian scientist has invented a new form of sighted weaponry, and that spells bad things for humanity at large. There's all the action and beautiful locations you have come to expect from See in this season. Check out what the showrunner had to say heading into the final leg of this journey down below.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of 'See,' which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper explained in a release. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way 'See' has been embraced by viewers around the world."

Dave Bautista met Momoa on the battlefield last season during the show and viewers delighted in seeing two fan favorites at odds. The WWE Superstar posted a really nice message for his co-star after things got rolling last time around.

"A lifetime worth of experiences in a very short journey. Extremely proud to be a small part of the epic #Season2 of @seeofficial starring my brother @prideofgypsies who absolutely kills this role," Bautista said. "Thank [you] from the bottom of my heart to J, @tropperj and @appletvplus for giving me this opportunity. Anders Engstrom, you are cinema gold and I love you 3000. @prideofgypsies and @eden_epstein you guys made me a better actor and I'm unmeasurably grateful and I love you both very much 🙏🏼❤️ #DreamChaser #FuckComfortZones."

See Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Will you be watching Momoa's show this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!