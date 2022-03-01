Javon Walton Cast in The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Euphoria star Javon Walton has been cast in the third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Fresh off of Euphoria‘s Season 2 finale this past weekend, on Tuesday Netflix confirmed that Walton was indeed joining the cast of the popular comic book adaptation, confirming previous rumors about the casting. The announcement did not reveal what role Walton will play in the series. The Umbrella Academy is expected to return for Season 3 sometime this year, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Walton is best known for his role as Ashtray in Euphoria, the unofficially adopted brother of Fezco (Angus Cloud) and a teen drug dealer who is stunningly adept at the dark business he’s part of and also pretty violent. The Season 2 finale of Euphoria ended up in a shootout with the SWAT team that may have some dire consequences — and left fans wondering about the character’s ultimate fate. Walton has also appeared in Prime Video’s Utopia as Grant Bishop and voiced Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family 2.

At this point, we don’t know a lot about what to expect for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. Season 2 ended in a pretty major cliffhanger, setting up for The Sparrow Academy, but while little else about the upcoming season is known, series star Emmy Raver-Lampman has teased that it will be massive once it arrives. Raver-Lampman previously said that she’s hopeful for a summer release and that Season 3 has a “completely different energy.”

“I hope this summer because I want to see this season so badly,” Raver-Lampman said. “We’ve started doing ADR and it’s a massive season. There’s just a lot of work in post that has to be done, but the little snippets that I’ve seen so far when I’ve been working on ADR in the studio, it looks incredible and it looks so exciting, and it just has a completely different energy. So, for everybody’s sake, including my own, I really do hope it comes out this summer. I’m so ready to see it.”

She also said that she feels like COVID is playing a role in the wait for Season 3.

“I also think, due to COVID, I think there is also a massive backlog of VFX and show sin post and needing to get out and get release dates and stuff,” she said. “I think, the 12 to 16 months is normal, especially for a show as big as ours that have so much VFX, but I also think you throw COVID into the mix and I think it’s adding a bit more time than everybody would want. But I can assure you it will be worth it because I am really, really excited about this coming season.”

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). Joining the cast as The Sparrow Academy are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022.

