The Umbrella Academy Star Teases “Massive” Season 3

Last fall, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming third season of The Umbrella Academy, giving fans a taste of what they can look forward to when the series returns as well as a hint of when that will be. The teaser confirmed that Season 3 of the popular series will arrive in 2022. Now that 2022 is actually here, fans have been wondering when exactly the new season will arrive. After all, Season 2 ended in a pretty major cliffhanger, setting up for The Sparrow Academy. But while little else is known about the third season, series star Emmy Raver-Lampman says it will be massive once it arrives.

Speaking with Collider, Raver-Lampman said she’s hopeful for a summer release and revealed that ADR work is underway on the season that she says has a “completely different energy”.

“I hope this summer because I want to see this season so badly,” Raver-Lampman said. “We’ve started doing ADR and it’s a massive season. There’s just a lot of work in post that has to be done, but the little snippets that I’ve seen so far when I’ve been working on ADR in the studio, it looks incredible and it looks so exciting, and it just has a completely different energy. So, for everybody’s sake, including my own, I really do hope it comes out this summer. I’m so ready to see it.”

Raver-Lampman also said that COVID is likely playing a role in the wait for Season 3.

“I also think, due to COVID, I think there is also a massive backlog of VFX and shows in post and needing to get out and get release dates and stuff,” she said. “I think, the 12 to 16 months is normal, especially for a show as big as ours that have so much VFX, but I also think you throw covid into the mix and I think it’s adding a bit more time than everybody would want. But I can assure you it will be worth it because I am really, really excited about this coming season.”

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Min, Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). Joining the cast as The Sparrow Academy are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2022.