Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art Reveals the Character Russell Crowe Was Originally Going to Play

Some new Thor: Love and Thunder concept art revealed who Russell Crowe was originally supposed to play in the Marvel film. On Instagram, concept artist Miles Teves talked about how the actor could have been Satan in the movie at one point. Now, that's a lot to wrap your head around. But, the images of this are funny enough to satiate some of that curiosity. Teves went for a very relaxed approach to the fallen angel. Obviously, Crowe plays Zeus in the picture and has received interesting feedback on the Greek accent and some costuming choices. But, audiences liked the introduction of other pantheons to the MCU after being hinted at in Moon Knight. Still, some people might wonder how zany this story would have gotten in the version where literal Satan was fighting with Thor. You can check out what Teves cooked up down below.

"Another shot at old Russ as the Devil for Thor: Love and Thunder.," he explained. "The folks at Odd Studio told me to depict him at his current weight due to his character being humorously debauched. Naturally, I would have modeled for this drawing myself were my current physique not so rippling and svelte."

Before the movie released, series star Chris Hemsworth had all the praise for the Gladiator star. There's something wild about seeing "serious actors" like he and Christian Bale cut loose in this film.

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back," Hemsworth said. "I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together."

Marvel Studios describes the movie we actually got: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Would you have liked to see the devil instead? Let us know down in the comments!