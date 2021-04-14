Jeopardy! Host Aaron Rodgers Teases Contestants After Packers Question

Jeopardy! fans couldn’t contain their laughter as Aaron Rodgers teased the contestants after a Green Bay Packers question. The NFL star is serving as the guest host right now, and people have been happy with his performance. However, his two jobs seemed to meet this week after a football clue left the competitors dumbfounded. It’s not the first time that Jeopardy contestants had a hard time with sports questions and it won’t be the last time. So, you can imagine the Green Bay quarterback’s frustration when none of the people in front of him were aware that the team he played for was the answer. It feels like a nice softball from the creative team, but sometimes people just don’t know. For those who didn’t see it the clue was: “In the 1960s these midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship trophies.” That bit of a nod towards the Midwest should have been a tip, however, the contestants were stumped. Check out some of the hilarious reactions down below:

Rogers actually talked to USA Today Sports about his journey to being the current guest host. The QB has loved the game for a long time, and has participated as a contestant previously with Alex Trebek. He says that this has been a part of his family routine for years now, and he doesn’t see that changing.

“I’ve been a huge fan of the show forever, as long as I can remember. The show has been something I’ve watched, whether it’s with my grandparents for years – 16 to be exact – in Green Bay at 6:00,” Rodgers explained. “Jeopardy! airs first and then Wheel of Fortune afterwards, and 6-7 is my game-show hour. So I've loved the show for a long, long time.”

He added, “When the opportunity came up in 2015 to go on, it was an absolute no-brainer and super exciting, one of those bucket list-type opportunities. And I always wanted to go back on the show to do another "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Unfortunately, it was Alex’s passing – there was an opportunity that arose to guest host. And I looked at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

